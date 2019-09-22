By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pick & Mix Cupcake

3(3)Write a review
£ 11.00
£11.00/each
Per 79g
  • Energy1408kJ 335kcal
    17%
  • Fat12.0g
    17%
  • Saturates4.7g
    24%
  • Sugars45.3g
    50%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1782kJ / 424kcal

Product Description

  Sponge layered with raspberry jam and buttercream, covered in soft icing, decorated with buttercream and sugar decorations.
  • Sponge layered with raspberry jam and buttercream for a sweet cake
  • Sponge layered with raspberry jam and buttercream for a sweet cake
  • Sweetshop favourites
  • Sponge layered with raspberry jam and buttercream for a sweet cake

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Buttercream (26%)(Sugar, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Water, Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator (Tartaric Acid)), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pastuerised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Raspberry Jam (5%)(Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raspberry Purée, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring), Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Humectants (Glycerine, Sorbitol), Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Pork Gelatine, Beef Gelatine, Cornflour, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Wheat Starch, Modified Potato Starch, Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabilisers (Tragacanth, Sorbitan Tristearate), Concentrates (Safflower, Spirulina, Carrot, Blackcurrant), Flavouring, Concentrated Grape Juice, Colours (Beetroot Red, Curcumin, Anthocyanins, Paprika Extract), Coconut Oil, Glazing Agents (White and Yellow Beeswax, Carnauba Wax), Thickener (Pectin), Spinach Powder, Dried Egg White, Palm Kernel oil.

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Remove collar. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Number of uses

Pack contains 16 servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 79g
Energy1782kJ / 424kcal1408kJ / 335kcal
Fat15.2g12.0g
Saturates5.9g4.7g
Carbohydrate69.3g54.7g
Sugars57.4g45.3g
Fibre0.8g0.7g
Protein2.1g1.6g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

3 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

I would recommend this cake very tasty, looks grea

5 stars

I would recommend this cake very tasty, looks great and deal as a Birthday cake.

This is not a good cake, it looks ok but the frost

2 stars

This is not a good cake, it looks ok but the frosting and icing make it far too sweet. The frosting is pretty tasteless and the cake was not Tescos best. No one liked it most of it ended up in the bin.

Overpriced & Over-Iced!!!

2 stars

My son chose this for his 12th Birthday. The Haribos were about the only nice part! The cake tasted like cheap swiss roll & "squished" rather than cut. Half of the icing on the side came off with the cardboard edging, which wasn't actually a bad thing as there was at least an inch of butter icing on top too! Even the kids thought it was too sweet....Maybe the sugar tax made this cake expensive???

