Tesco Pick & Mix Cupcake

I would recommend this cake very tasty, looks great and deal as a Birthday cake.
This is not a good cake, it looks ok but the frosting and icing make it far too sweet. The frosting is pretty tasteless and the cake was not Tescos best. No one liked it most of it ended up in the bin.
Overpriced & Over-Iced!!!
My son chose this for his 12th Birthday. The Haribos were about the only nice part! The cake tasted like cheap swiss roll & "squished" rather than cut. Half of the icing on the side came off with the cardboard edging, which wasn't actually a bad thing as there was at least an inch of butter icing on top too! Even the kids thought it was too sweet....Maybe the sugar tax made this cake expensive???