John Frieda Luxurious Volume Forever Hair Spray 250Ml
Product Description
- Luxurious Volume Forever Full Hairspray
- Locks in body & volume without drying out the hair
- Natural looking volume
- All-day hold
- Give fine hair lush body and a lasting, all-day hold. Now with Caeine Vitality Complex, our ultra-fine mist formulated to give you our highest level of hold with brushability.
- Product packaging may vary
- Builds fullness & hold for fine hair
- Pack size: 250ML
Ingredients
Alcohol Denat., Dimethyl Ether, Aqua, Octylacrylamide/Acrylates/Butylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copolymer, VA/Crotonates/Vinyl Neodecanoate Copolymer, Aminomethyl Propanol, Triethyl Citrate, Phenyl Trimethicone, Parfum, Caffeine, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional
Made in the E.U.
- Directions: Make sure can is upright, and spray 25-30 cm from your hair to finish and hold your style. Create additional volume by gently pushing crown hair upward after spraying. Shake well before use.
- DANGER: EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not smoke during use or until hair is fully dry. Use only in a well ventilated room. Avoid spraying in eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water. Keep out of reach of children. Use only as directed. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal. When container is completely empty, it can be discarded. For external use only.
- Kao (UK) Limited,
- London,
- EC1A 2DY.
- For further information, visit www.johnfrieda.co.uk or call 0800 652 1496 or 1800 947 180 (IRE)
- Kao (UK) Limited,
- London,
- EC1A 2DY.
250ml ℮
- Flammable
