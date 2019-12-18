John Frieda Luxurious Volume Perf Full Mousse 200Ml
- Luxurious Volume Perfectly Full Mousse
- Ultra-light formula wraps hair to thicken strands & boost volume
- Holds style & resists humidity
- Contains Panthenol to increases volume
- Style your way to touchable fullness and lift. Now with Caffeine Vitality Complex, our ultralight mousse adds lasting fullness without a crunchy feel.
- Product packaging may vary
- Adds vitality & lift to fine hair
- Pack size: 200ML
Aqua, Dimethyl Ether, Butane, Polyquaternium-16 Isobutane, Propane, Phenoxyethanol, PVP, Disodium EDTA, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Laureth-12, Cocotrimonium Methosulfate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Caffeine, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional
Made in the E.U.
- Directions: Shake can well, holding it upside down and dispense a palm full of mousse into hand. Spread evenly through towel-dried hair, then blow-dry and style to maximise your volume.
- DANGER: EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL.. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not smoke during use or until hair is fully dry. Keep out of reach of children. Use only as directed. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. When container is completely empty, it can be discarded. For external use only.
- Kao (UK) Limited,
- London,
- EC1A 2DY.
- For further information, visit www.johnfrieda.co.uk or call 0800 652 1496 or 1800 947 180 (IRE)
200ml ℮
- Flammable
