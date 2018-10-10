By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

T.Counter Jumbo Sausage Roll 2For1.20

3(1)Write a review
T.Counter Jumbo Sausage Roll 2For1.20

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 1.20
£1.20/each

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

One sausage roll
  • Energy1826kJ 438kcal
    22%
  • Fat26.0g
    37%
  • Saturates11.6g
    58%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1259kJ / 302kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned pork sausage meat wrapped in puff pastry.
  • Tesco Jumbo Sausage Roll. Seasoned pork sausage meat wrapped in a golden puff pastry. Our experts carefully select ingredients to create perfect combinations of flavour and texture.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pork (25%), Water, Palm Oil, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pork Stock, Dried Skimmed Milk, Parsley, Sugar, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Brown Sugar, Mace, Thyme, White Pepper, Sage, Cornflour, Onion Concentrate, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Tomato Paste, Garlic Concentrate, Antioxidant (Citric Acid).

Pork Stock contains: Pork Extract, Pork, Water.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

145g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne sausage roll (60g)
Energy1259kJ / 302kcal1826kJ / 438kcal
Fat17.9g26.0g
Saturates8.0g11.6g
Carbohydrate25.3g36.7g
Sugars1.9g2.7g
Fibre2.2g3.1g
Protein8.7g12.6g
Salt0.8g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

very disappointing - meat is very poor flavour, pa

3 stars

very disappointing - meat is very poor flavour, pastry very bland

Usually bought next

Hovis Soft White Thick Bread 800G

£ 1.10
£0.14/100g

Tesco Finest Spicy Chicken &C/Grill Red Pepper Pizza 410G

£ 4.50
£1.10/100g

Tesco Mashed Potato 450G

£ 1.35
£3.00/kg

Offer

Tesco 6 Sausage Rolls 360G

£ 1.85
£0.51/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here