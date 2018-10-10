T.Counter Jumbo Sausage Roll 2For1.20

very disappointing - meat is very poor flavour, pa
very disappointing - meat is very poor flavour, pastry very bland
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1259kJ / 302kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pork (25%), Water, Palm Oil, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pork Stock, Dried Skimmed Milk, Parsley, Sugar, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Brown Sugar, Mace, Thyme, White Pepper, Sage, Cornflour, Onion Concentrate, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Tomato Paste, Garlic Concentrate, Antioxidant (Citric Acid).
Pork Stock contains: Pork Extract, Pork, Water.
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU
1 Servings
145g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One sausage roll (60g)
|Energy
|1259kJ / 302kcal
|1826kJ / 438kcal
|Fat
|17.9g
|26.0g
|Saturates
|8.0g
|11.6g
|Carbohydrate
|25.3g
|36.7g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|2.7g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|3.1g
|Protein
|8.7g
|12.6g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
