Bb Moisturising Shampoo Coloured Protection Shampoo 250Ml
- Brilliant Brunette Colour Protecting Moisturising Shampoo
- Don't fade away. Our Colour Protecting Moisturising Shampoo protects and preserves brunette colour as it rehydrates and replenishes dry, colour-treated brunette hair.
- Product packaging may vary
- Seals colour and resists fading
- Pack size: 250ML
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coco-Glucoside, Glycol Distearate, Cetyl Alcohol, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Parfum, Lauric Acid, Polyquaternium-10, Sodium Chloride, PPG-9, Dimethicone, Benzyl Alcohol, Caramel, Hydroxycetyl Hydroxyethyl Dimonium Chloride, Disodium EDTA, Malic Acid, PEG-12 Dimethicone, Glycine, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Pearl Powder, Steroxypropyl Dimethylamine, C14-28 Isoalkyl Acid, Laureth-4, Laureth-3, C14-28, Alkyl Acid, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Stearyl Alcohol, Methylisothiazolinone, Sodium Hydroxide, Limonene, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hydroxycitronellal
Made in the E.U.
- Directions: Lather into wet hair and rinse well. Follow with Brilliant Brunette Colour Protecting Moisturising Conditioner.
- Safe for use on natural or colour-treated hair and for use on highlights & lowlights.
- Kao (UK) Limited,
- London,
- EC1A 2DY.
- For further information, visit www.johnfrieda.co.uk or call 0800 652 1496 or 1800 947 180 (IRE)
250ml ℮
