John Frieda Sheer Blonde Colour Renew Conditioner 250Ml
Product Description
- For colour-treated blondes
- Restores moisture &renews softness
- With UV filters
- Restores & moisturises bright, beautiful blonde. Our Violet Crush Purple Conditioner hydrates and nourishes blonde strands.
- Lose the brassiness, but keep the moisture.
- For those of you who loved our Sheer Blonde Colour Renew purple conditioner - this is the same great formula, with a packaging makeover!
- Neutralises, restores & moisturises blonde hair
- With crushed violet pigments
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Behentrimonium Chloride, Dipropylene Glycol, Parfum, Dimethiconol, PEG-14M, Amodimethicone, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Glycine, Trideceth-12, Benzophenone-4, Malic Acid, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Cetrimonium Chloride, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Trideceth-9, Lavandula Angustifolia Flower/Leaf/Stem Extract, Pentylene Glycol, BHT, Bisabolol, Propylene Glycol, Benzoic Acid, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 60730
Produce of
Made in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Smooth conditioner gently from root to tip through wet hair, after shampooing with Violet Crush Shampoo. Then, rinse well.
Name and address
- Kao (UK) Limited,
- London,
- EC1A 2DY.
Return to
- Kao (UK) Limited,
- London,
- EC1A 2DY.
- Phone no. 0800 652 1496 (UK), 1800 947 180 (IRE)
- www.johnfrieda.co.uk
Net Contents
250ml ℮
