John Frieda Sheer Blonde Colour Renew Conditioner 250Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
£ 6.00
£2.40/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • For colour-treated blondes
  • Restores moisture &renews softness
  • With UV filters
  • Restores & moisturises bright, beautiful blonde. Our Violet Crush Purple Conditioner hydrates and nourishes blonde strands.
  • Lose the brassiness, but keep the moisture.
  • For those of you who loved our Sheer Blonde Colour Renew purple conditioner - this is the same great formula, with a packaging makeover!
  • Neutralises, restores & moisturises blonde hair
  • With crushed violet pigments
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Behentrimonium Chloride, Dipropylene Glycol, Parfum, Dimethiconol, PEG-14M, Amodimethicone, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Glycine, Trideceth-12, Benzophenone-4, Malic Acid, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Cetrimonium Chloride, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Trideceth-9, Lavandula Angustifolia Flower/Leaf/Stem Extract, Pentylene Glycol, BHT, Bisabolol, Propylene Glycol, Benzoic Acid, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 60730

Produce of

Made in the E.U.

Preparation and Usage

  • Smooth conditioner gently from root to tip through wet hair, after shampooing with Violet Crush Shampoo. Then, rinse well.

Name and address

  • Kao (UK) Limited,
  • London,
  • EC1A 2DY.

Return to

  • Kao (UK) Limited,
  • London,
  • EC1A 2DY.
  • Phone no. 0800 652 1496 (UK), 1800 947 180 (IRE)
  • www.johnfrieda.co.uk

Net Contents

250ml ℮

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

