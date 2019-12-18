John Frieda Conditioner Go Blonde Light Conditioner 250Ml

Does exactly what it says on the tin great product
I first used this summer 15, love it will purchase again seals my colour lovely fair play!
Offer
Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Dimethicone, Cetyl Esters, Dipropylene Glycol, Phenyl Trimethicone, Isopropyl Palmitate, Stearyl Alcohol, Benzoic Acid, Parfum, Disodium EDTA, Quaternium-91, Cetrimonium Methosulfate, Sodium Hydroxide, Stearoxypropyl Dimethylamine, C14-28 Isoalkyl Acid, Glycine, Glycerin, Malic Acid, C14-28 Alkyl Acid, Propylene Glycol, Vitis Vinifera Juice Extract, Citrus Medica Limonum Peel Extract, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Helianthus Annuus Seed Extract, Alcohol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Tocopherol, Vitis Vinifera Seed Extract, CI 19140, Limonene, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal
Made in the E.U.
250ml ℮
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020