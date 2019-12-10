Trivento Golden Reserve Malbec 75Cl

Terrific bargain
Tried this on Saturday and ordered 6 more on Sunday.I know my Argentine Malbec very well in the mid £teens range and this is well up there.Rich and fruity.At the reduced price it is an absolute bargain
Classic Malbec
I have purchased various vintages of this wine, despite the accolades this was the least impressive so far, but still very good. It just did not have fruit depth that the previous ones had, none the less a good food wine nice balance with the acidity make it a good match for beef etc, at the price I paid on offer and 25% off for six it was a bargain.
Beautiful red wine.
A fantastic wine and really glad I bought it. I recommend this wine to everyone, a beauty.
Thanks son!
My son bought me a bottle of this for Father's Day, what a lovely wine. I disagree with the garnet description and would go for ruby but that's splitting hairs. The wine is as described with nice ripe black and red fruits and aromas of violets, tar & a little smoke. There's a really nice lick of acidity making the wine very food friendly. The wine is full in the mouth with a long finish. I'm off to buy a case now!
lovely wine
I COULD NOT AGREE MORE THIS IS THE BEST MELBEC I HAVE EVER TASTED , LOOK FORWARD TO IT COMING ON OFFER AGAIN , WELL WORTH THE MONEY £15
heaven in a bottle
i got this wine on the advice of a friend of mine and i cant believe the smoothness and wonderfull after taste that lingers beautiful, my friend is now my best friend.
Probably the best Malbec in the World!
One of my favourite tipples is a nice well rounded Malbec, a few wine festivals ago I met an owner of a small vineyard, and tried his Malbec....Outstanding! One year (last) it wasn't quite as good, so I refrained from buying any (It was still a great Malbec, but not £15 a bottle great!) This year, well...back to outstanding so I bought a crate, and am looking forward to serving this up at special family events.
Lovely wine - Trivento Golden Reserve Malbec
Ordered a case of 6 - was so lovely am ordering another 2.