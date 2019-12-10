By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Trivento Golden Reserve Malbec 75Cl

5(8)Write a review
Product Description

  • Malbec - Red Argentinian Wine
  • Trivento Golden Reserve Malbec is a legacy of traditions passed down from generation to generation; and expresses the passions of everyone involved in the vineyards labours. Hand-selected grapes are then transformed into a concentrated garnet-red wine whose lively red fruit aromas and silky tannins make way for a flood of sensations on the palate.
  • Wine of Mendoza, Argentina
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Region of Origin

Mendoza

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Trivento Bodegas y Vinedos

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

German Di Cesare

Country

Argentina

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Malbec

Vinification Details

  • 12 months ageing in French Oak Barrel and a further 12 months in bottle

History

  • Founded in 1996 by Vina Concha Y Toro, Trivento Bodegas y Vinedos produces brand-name wines under their own label. The company has created an ample portfolio of wines distinguished for preserving the character of the Mendozan terroir. These wines have received numerous recognitions at international contests and in wine industry publications. In their short trajectory, Trivento has become the most diversely distributed Argentine wine brand in the world positioning the positioning the company among the preeminent Argentine exporters.

Regional Information

  • The Mendoza Province is one of Argentina's most important wine regions, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the country's entire wine production. Located in the eastern foothills of the Andes, in the shadow of Mount Aconcagua, vineyards are planted at the some of the highest altitudes in the world with the average site located 1,970-3,610 feet (600-1,100 meters) above sea level. The principal wine producing areas fall into two main departments-Maipú and Luján which includes Argentina's first delineated appellation established in 1993 in Luján de Cuyo. Situated in the upper Mendoza valley, where the river is half-way through its journey from the Andes mountains to the eastern plains, many Lujan de Cuyo vineyards sit at altitudes of around 1000m (3280ft). Malbec in particular is successful in Lujan de Cuyo, but the appellation also produces good Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay and Torrontes. The majority of the vineyards are on alluvial soils; sandy or stony surfaces on clay subtrata.

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Argentina

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Trivento Bodegas Y Viñedos S.A.,
  • N° B-72110,
  • Mendoza,
  • Argentina.

Importer address

  • CyT UK,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • UK.

Return to

  • CyT UK,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • UK.
  • www.trivento.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

8 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Terrific bargain

5 stars

Tried this on Saturday and ordered 6 more on Sunday.I know my Argentine Malbec very well in the mid £teens range and this is well up there.Rich and fruity.At the reduced price it is an absolute bargain

Classic Malbec

4 stars

I have purchased various vintages of this wine, despite the accolades this was the least impressive so far, but still very good. It just did not have fruit depth that the previous ones had, none the less a good food wine nice balance with the acidity make it a good match for beef etc, at the price I paid on offer and 25% off for six it was a bargain.

Beautiful red wine.

5 stars

A fantastic wine and really glad I bought it. I recommend this wine to everyone, a beauty.

Thanks son!

5 stars

My son bought me a bottle of this for Father's Day, what a lovely wine. I disagree with the garnet description and would go for ruby but that's splitting hairs. The wine is as described with nice ripe black and red fruits and aromas of violets, tar & a little smoke. There's a really nice lick of acidity making the wine very food friendly. The wine is full in the mouth with a long finish. I'm off to buy a case now!

lovely wine

5 stars

I COULD NOT AGREE MORE THIS IS THE BEST MELBEC I HAVE EVER TASTED , LOOK FORWARD TO IT COMING ON OFFER AGAIN , WELL WORTH THE MONEY £15

heaven in a bottle

5 stars

i got this wine on the advice of a friend of mine and i cant believe the smoothness and wonderfull after taste that lingers beautiful, my friend is now my best friend.

Probably the best Malbec in the World!

5 stars

One of my favourite tipples is a nice well rounded Malbec, a few wine festivals ago I met an owner of a small vineyard, and tried his Malbec....Outstanding! One year (last) it wasn't quite as good, so I refrained from buying any (It was still a great Malbec, but not £15 a bottle great!) This year, well...back to outstanding so I bought a crate, and am looking forward to serving this up at special family events.

Lovely wine - Trivento Golden Reserve Malbec

5 stars

Ordered a case of 6 - was so lovely am ordering another 2.

