Tesco Paprika Corn Bag 80G

5(3)Write a review
Tesco Paprika Corn Bag 80G
£ 1.00
£1.25/100g
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy380kJ 90kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.1g
    4%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1899kJ / 452kcal

Product Description

  • Paprika flavoured fried corn.
  • WARMING CRUNCH Crunchy kernels, coated in a smoked paprika seasoning Inspired by traditional flavours, we’ve made our nibbles crisp and crunchy, with a careful balance of sweet, spice and savoury. So you can share and enjoy.
  • Pack size: 80G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sweetcorn (81%), Sunflower Oil, Paprika Oil, Salt, Sugar, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Smoked Paprika, Paprika, Black Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, Almonds, Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Chestnuts, Cobnuts, Hazelnuts, Macadamia Nuts, Nuts, Peanuts, Pecans, Pistachio Nuts, Queensland Nuts and Walnuts. May contain peanuts, nuts and sesame seeds.,

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in Spain, Packed in the Netherlands

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

80g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1899kJ / 452kcal380kJ / 90kcal
Fat15.5g3.1g
Saturates1.9g0.4g
Carbohydrate69.2g13.8g
Sugars1.0g0.2g
Fibre5.3g1.1g
Protein6.3g1.3g
Salt1.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Love these!

5 stars

Can’t get enough of these, once the packet is opened I can’t put them down.

Please bring them back

5 stars

Very moreish snack. Pity it’s not available ☹️

Great taste. Soft but crunchy.

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

It is my first time to buy it and will buy it again

