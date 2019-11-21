By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Breaded Chicken Strips 300G

£ 2.25
£0.75/100g
2 chicken strips
  • Energy616kJ 147kcal
    7%
  • Fat6.3g
    9%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1027kJ / 245kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast strips in breadcrumbs.
  • Tender strips of chicken breast covered in crispy golden breadcrumb
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast Fillet (65%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Durum Wheat Semolina, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Salt, Maize Starch, Yeast, Dried Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Tapioca Starch, Malt Vinegar Powder (Barley), Sugar.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 20 mins
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20 mins For best results cook from frozen. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Produce of

Produced in Poland, using chicken from Poland

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 chicken strips (60g**)
Energy1027kJ / 245kcal616kJ / 147kcal
Fat10.5g6.3g
Saturates1.3g0.8g
Carbohydrate17.8g10.7g
Sugars0.9g0.5g
Fibre1.0g0.6g
Protein19.3g11.6g
Salt0.9g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

