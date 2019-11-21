Tesco Breaded Chicken Strips 300G

- Energy616kJ 147kcal7%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1027kJ / 245kcal
Product Description
- Chicken breast strips in breadcrumbs.
- Tender strips of chicken breast covered in crispy golden breadcrumb
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Breast Fillet (65%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Durum Wheat Semolina, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Salt, Maize Starch, Yeast, Dried Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Tapioca Starch, Malt Vinegar Powder (Barley), Sugar.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 20 mins
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20 mins For best results cook from frozen. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Produce of
Produced in Poland, using chicken from Poland
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Carton. Card widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 chicken strips (60g**)
|Energy
|1027kJ / 245kcal
|616kJ / 147kcal
|Fat
|10.5g
|6.3g
|Saturates
|1.3g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|17.8g
|10.7g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.6g
|Protein
|19.3g
|11.6g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
