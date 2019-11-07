By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Apple Crumble 500G

3(8)Write a review
Tesco Apple Crumble 500G
£ 1.35
£0.27/100g
1/4 of a crumble
  • Energy1016kJ 241kcal
    12%
  • Fat7.0g
    10%
  • Saturates3.8g
    19%
  • Sugars19.4g
    22%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 861kJ / 204kcal

Product Description

  • Cubes of apples in an apple filling topped with a butter enriched crumble.
  • Try our Frozen Apple Crumble which combines chunks of apple with a crunchy oaty crumble topping. Why not serve up hot with a scoop of our Soft Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream.
  • Sweet apple topped with an oaty crumble for a classic dessert
  • Ready to bake
  • Sweet apple topped with an oaty crumble for a classic dessert
  • Cook from frozen 50 mins
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Apple (39%), Wheat Flour, Water, Invert Sugar Syrup, Oat Flakes, Sugar, Butter (Milk) (2.5%), Vegetable Margarine, Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Concentrated Apple Juice.

Vegetable Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain egg, Nuts and Peanuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold, Also, may contain egg, peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 45-50 minutes.
Remove outer packaging and film wrap. Lightly fork the crumble topping. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 45-50 minutes. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy861kJ / 204kcal1016kJ / 241kcal
Fat6.0g7.0g
Saturates3.2g3.8g
Carbohydrate34.1g40.3g
Sugars16.4g19.4g
Fibre1.8g2.1g
Protein2.7g3.2g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Sawdust

1 stars

Had to phone Tesco and ask for refund under quality guarantee as it was so poor. Crumble was not proper crumble and had the texture of oats and tasted like sawdust. It did not go brown in the oven and took forever to cook from from frozen. Fell to pieces as spooned out of the foil tin. Only a few pieces of apple that were discoloured and so much syrup that we felt sick. No-one could eat more than a few mouthfuls.

Yuk!

2 stars

Mainly crumble and not much apple. The crumble tastes like breakfast cereal. Had one portion and threw the rest in the bin.

Bland

2 stars

I was so looking forward to this as it was my treat for the week, the best part about it was the Devonshire custard on top, tasteless & bland, thought I was eating custard on top of porridge, terrible

Good, but too sweet.

4 stars

I would rather have the option to add more sugar if individual taste required it.

apple cores and oats

2 stars

Poor quality, 'apple' is apple cores & 'crumble' is oats.

After heating, i served this with double cream, th

2 stars

After heating, i served this with double cream, the oaty crumble turned into a porridge consistency which i hated!

This is a very nice apple crumble. Nice and crispy

5 stars

This is a very nice apple crumble. Nice and crispy topping .I wouldn't buy any other its this one or home made.

Frozen apple crumble

4 stars

This Apple crumble ( frozen) was absolutely smashing will buy it again.

Usually bought next

Tesco Ready To Serve Custard 1Kg

£ 1.10
£0.11/100g

Ambrosia Devon Custard 750G

£ 1.00
£0.13/100g

Offer

Tesco Ready To Serve Custard 400G

£ 0.50
£0.13/100g

Tesco Ready To Serve Custard 500G

£ 0.70
£0.14/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here