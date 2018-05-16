Prewetts Gluten Free Jammy Wheel 160G

Product Description
- Gluten free shortcake biscuits with a raspberry flavoured filling.
- Moreish gluten free shortcake biscuits jam packed with a fruity raspberry flavoured filling!
- Gorgeously gluten free
- Pack size: 160g
Information
Ingredients
Gluten Free Oat Flour, Raspberry Flavoured Filling (20%) [Fructose, Dextrose Monohydrate, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Glycerine, Raspberry Puree Concentrate, Palm Oil, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Tricalcium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colour (Anthocyanin), Stabiliser (Sodium Polyphosphate), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Sorbitan Monostearate)], Vegetable Margarine [Palm Stearin, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)], Sugar, Potato Starch, Soya Flour, Tapioca Starch, Golden Syrup, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.Once opened, store in an airtight container. Best Before End: See Base.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Prewett's Northumbrian Fine Foods,
- Dukesway,
- Team Valley,
- Gateshead,
- NE11 0QP.
Net Contents
160g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving
|Energy
|1970kJ
|470kJ
|-
|394kcal
|94kcal
|Fat
|23.2g
|4.6g
|of which saturates
|9.1g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|60.1g
|12.0g
|of which sugars
|33.9g
|6.8g
|Fibre
|4.7g
|0.9g
|Protein
|5.0g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.1g
