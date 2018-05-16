By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Prewetts Gluten Free Jammy Wheel 160G
£ 1.60
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • Gluten free shortcake biscuits with a raspberry flavoured filling.
  • Moreish gluten free shortcake biscuits jam packed with a fruity raspberry flavoured filling!
  • Gorgeously gluten free
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Ingredients

Gluten Free Oat Flour, Raspberry Flavoured Filling (20%) [Fructose, Dextrose Monohydrate, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Glycerine, Raspberry Puree Concentrate, Palm Oil, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Tricalcium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colour (Anthocyanin), Stabiliser (Sodium Polyphosphate), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Sorbitan Monostearate)], Vegetable Margarine [Palm Stearin, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)], Sugar, Potato Starch, Soya Flour, Tapioca Starch, Golden Syrup, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.Once opened, store in an airtight container. Best Before End: See Base.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Prewett's Northumbrian Fine Foods,
  • Dukesway,
  • Team Valley,
  • Gateshead,
  • NE11 0QP.

Return to

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving
Energy 1970kJ470kJ
-394kcal94kcal
Fat 23.2g4.6g
of which saturates 9.1g1.8g
Carbohydrate 60.1g12.0g
of which sugars 33.9g6.8g
Fibre 4.7g0.9g
Protein 5.0g1.0g
Salt 0.4g0.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

