By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Spiced Gold Rum 70Cl

4.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Spiced Gold Rum 70Cl
£ 11.87
£16.96/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Sugars0.3g
    0%

Product Description

  • Spirit drink made from rum with spice flavourings.
  • A smooth, warm spirit with rounded flavours of vanilla.
  • Aromatic Rum & Spices
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Country

United Kingdom

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Bottled in the U.K.

Number of uses

28 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

70cl

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good stand-in

4 stars

Easy drinking with a nice note of vanilla coming through. Very good mixed with Pepsi. Fair stand-in for my favourite, Lambs spiced Rum.

Fantastic sweet vanilla heavy rum great for mixing

5 stars

An unexpected treat. You know how it is, you're late for a party, you forgot the credit cards and only have £15 on you for a spirit and mixers. I was dubious about this at first. I consider myself a bit of a rum connoisseur and it's my spirit of choice. After being spoilt on the island of Mauritius with local spiced rums (ahhhhh Rom Club), and again in the carribean. My regular go to would be Sailor Jerrys for a quick cheap pick off the shelf usually. I'm really pleased that Tesco didn't try and clone something already in the mainstream and went their own way. It reminds me a lot of Mauritian rum with a heavy vanilla note accompanied by some lovely spices that sit in the background. It's a little lower on the ABV at 35% but don't let that put you off. It's really sweet and easily drinkable. Pefectly mixed with cola and likely iced coffee. Try some!

Usually bought next

Diet Coke 2L

£ 1.95
£0.10/100ml

Offer

Tesco Xero Cola 2 Litre

£ 0.50
£0.03/100ml

Pepsi Max 2 Litre Bottle

£ 1.50
£0.08/100ml

Offer

Tesco Cola 2 Litre Bottle

£ 0.50
£0.03/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here