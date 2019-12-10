Tesco Finest Mini Iced Fruit Cake 150G
Product Description
- Rich fruit cake with glacé cherries, Cognac and brandy, covered with marzipan, white icing and decorative icing.
- Packed with plump vine fruits, glacé cherries and festive spices. Steeped in oak aged Cognac and French brandy for a deliciously moist bite and deeper flavour. Hand decorated and topped with marzipan and white icing.
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sultanas (25%), Marzipan (11%) [Sugar, Almonds, Water, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Glucose Syrup, Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Brown Sugar, Glacé Cherries (5%) [Cherry, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Colour (Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Raisins (4%), Glacé Mixed Citrus Peel (2.5%) [Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Lemon Peel, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Cognac (2%), Brandy (2%), Humectant (Glycerol), Invert Sugar Syrup, Almonds, Hazelnut, Barley Malt Extract, Palm Oil, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Cinnamon, Mixed Spice [Coriander, Cassia, Ginger, Cardamom, Clove, Fennel, Nutmeg], Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Acacia, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Wheat Flour, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Glazing Agent (Shellac).
Allergy Information
- May contain soya and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove fruit stones and stalks, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of nut shell.
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Base. Not Yet Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a cake (75g)
|Energy
|1591kJ / 377kcal
|1194kJ / 283kcal
|Fat
|8.1g
|6.1g
|Saturates
|3.8g
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|70.7g
|53.0g
|Sugars
|49.6g
|37.2g
|Fibre
|3.9g
|2.9g
|Protein
|3.5g
|2.6g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
