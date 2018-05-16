We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fulfil Peanut & Caramel Vitamin & Protein Bar 55G

Fulfil Peanut & Caramel Vitamin & Protein Bar 55G
£2.70
£4.91/100g

Product Description

  • Peanut & Caramel Flavour Vitamin & Protein Bar
  • Excessive consumption can lead to laxative effects.
  • 20g protein
  • 9 vitamins
  • Low sugar
  • With sweeteners
  • Pack size: 55G
  • Low sugar

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate with Fibres and Sweeteners 20% (Cocoa Butter, Inulin, Oligofructose, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Sweetener (Erythritol, Steviol Glycosides), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Flavourings), Milk Protein, Caramel Flavoured Layer 16, 4% (Bulking Agent (Polydextrose), Palm Fat, Xylitol, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Salt), Gelatine Hydrolysate, Humectant (Glycerol), Peanuts 5, 6%, Soy Crisps 5, 5% (Soy Protein, Tapioca Starch, Salt), Cocoa Butter, Flavours (contain Peanut), Low Fat Cocoa, Soy Oil, Vitamins (Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B1, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12), Salt, Sweetener (Sucralose), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin)

Allergy Information

  • Please note that this product is manufactured in a production facility that is working with a big variety of different raw materials inclusive Wheat, Gluten, Milk, Egg, Soy, Nut, Peanut and Sesame Seed products

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Fulfil Nutrition,
  • 1st Floor,
  • Harmony Court,
  • Harmony Row,
  • Dublin 2,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Fulfil Nutrition,
  • 1st Floor,
  • Harmony Court,
  • Harmony Row,
  • Dublin 2,
  • Ireland.
  • T: +353 1 6316100
  • fulfilnutrition.com

Net Contents

55g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gNRV / RI (%)Per serving 55 gNRV / RI (%)
Energy (kJ)1555kJ855kJ
Energy (kcal)373kcal205kcal
Fat 15,9g8,8g
of which saturates 7,9g4,4g
Carbohydrates 18,8g10,3g
of which sugars 3,3g1,8g
of which polyols 12,4g6,8g
Fiber16,1g8,9g
Protein 36,3g20,0g
Salt 0,73g0,40g
Vitamin(e) C 145.9 mg18280.2 mg100
Vitamin B6 2.55 mg1821.40 mg100
Vitamin B12 4.56 µg1822.50 µg100
Vitamin(e) E 22.0 mg18412.1 mg101
Folic acid 366.9 µg183201.8 µg101
Thiamine (Vitamin(e) B1) 2.03 mg1841.11 mg101
Riboflavin (Vitamin(e) B2) 2.54 mg1811.40 mg100
Niacin (Vitamin(e) B3)29.2 mg18216.0 mg100
Pantothenic acid 10.95 mg1826.00 mg100
Vitamins and minerals----
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value----
Reference intake of an average adult (8400Kj/2000kcal)----
