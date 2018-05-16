Clearblue Early Detn Pregnancy Test 2 Pack

- Use Clearblue Ultra Detection Pregnancy Test for results 6 days before your missed period, (‘Missed period' is the day after you expect your period). This early pregnancy test kit is over 99% accurate from the day you expect your period. In 79% of samples tested in a lab study, pregnancy could be detected up to 6 days before the missed period (which is 5 days before the expected period). For more information on this product or answers to your questions, our Careline advisors are available for you 07:00 – 15:00 hrs Mon-Fri, excluding Bank Holidays.
- Results 6 days before your missed period (missed period is the day after you expect your period)
- Over 99% accurate from the day you expect your period
- No test can tell you sooner
- Colour changing tip
- No. 1 brand most recommended in a survey of doctors in the UK. Data on file
- Pack of 2 tests
- Please read enclosed instructions before use. *’Missed period’ refers to the day after you expect your period. 79% of pregnant results can be detected 6 days before.
- This device is for home use. Keep out of the reach of children. Please read enclosed instructions carefully before use. Clearblue is a trade mark of SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH (‘SPD’). Copyright 2020 SPD. All rights reserved.
- SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH,
- Route de St Georges 47,
- 1213 Petit-Lancy,
- Geneva,
- Switzerland.
- Customer Support
- SPD Development Company Ltd
- Clearblue Innovation Centre
- Priory Business Park
- Bedford
- UK
- MK44 3UP
- UK 0800 917 2710
- IE 1800 812 607
- Advisors available 07:00 – 15:00hrs Mon-Fri. Free from landlines. Calls are recorded and monitored for quality purposes. Please be ready to quote the LOT number.
