Shana Plain Multipack Paratha 5 Pack 1.2G

Product Description
- Frozen Traditional South Asian Flatbread
- For the latest great recipe ideas, please visit us at www.shanafoods.com
- Shana's Original Parathas are unleavened flatbreads with a soft, flaky texture and a truly authentic aroma and taste.
- Shana's Original Parathas use only the finest ingredients to create the real textures and flavours of this popular unleavened bread. Not only do Shana Parathas have a soft inner texture and crisp outer flakiness, they have the true authentic taste, originating from the northern part of the Indian subcontinent.
- Our Promise
- At Shana Foods we believe in quality and are passionate about it. Only the finest and purest ingredients go into the making of Shana products and we do not use colourings, flavourings or preservatives.
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 1.2KG
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Water, Margarine (Soy - Palm Oil Based), Sugar, Salt, Baking Powder
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts and Sesame Seeds For allergen information, see ingredients in bold
Storage
Food Freezer (-18°C or below) **** Until Best Before DateStar Marked (-18°C or below) *** Until Best Before Date Food Frozen ** 1 Month Compartments * 1 Week Keep Frozen (-18°C). Do not refreeze once thawed. Best Before: See Front of Pack
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Cook straight from frozen.
Simply heat a non-stick pan until it reaches a medium heat, no oil or butter is required. Remove the Shana Paratha from its individual wrapping and place it onto the pan to cook for 3 - 5 minutes until golden brown. Turn the paratha over every 30 seconds whilst applying gentle pressure to ensure even cooking.
Produce of
Product of Malaysia
Number of uses
15 Servings
Name and address
- Shana Foods Ltd,
- Second Way,
- Wembley,
- Middlesex,
- HA9 0YJ.
Return to
- If at any time you are not completely satisfied, please return the packaging to our customer service team (address at the back) stating the nature of your complaint as well as when and where it was purchased. Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
1.2kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (80g)
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|1430 / 342
|1144 / 274
|Fat (g)
|18.0
|14.4
|Saturates (g)
|9.1
|7.3
|Carbohydrates (g)
|37.6
|30.1
|Sugars (g)
|1.6
|1.3
|Protein (g)
|6.1
|4.9
|Salt (g)
|1.0
|0.8
|of which
|-
|-
