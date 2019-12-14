By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Country Style Cream Dognut 300G

4(8)Write a review
Country Style Cream Dognut 300G
£ 1.00
£0.33/100g

Product Description

  • Cream and Jam Doughnuts with a Sweet Powder Dusting
  • Light fluffy doughnuts double filled with fruity jam and freshly whipped dairy cream
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, and Thiamin), Cream (Milk) (17%), Mixed Fruit Jam (13%) (Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Plum Puree, Apple Puree, Blackcurrant Puree, Blackcurrant Juice Concentrate, Elderberry Juice Concentrate, Acidity Regulators (E330, E331c), Gelling Agent (E440a), Flavouring), Water, Palm Oil, Dusting Sugar (3%) (Dextrose, Wheat Starch, Palm Oil, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Sugar, Yeast, Whole Egg, Glucose, Salt, Raising Agents (E450, E500, E341), Emulsifiers (E471, E472e), Flour Treatment Agent (E300)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain traces of Nuts and Soya

Storage

Keep frozenAfter purchase store and use as below Food Freezer Until best before date (at -18°C) **** Star Marked frozen food compartments Until best before date (at -18°C) *** Star Marked frozen food compartments 1 month (at -12°C) ** Star Marked frozen food compartments 1 week (at -6°C) * Ice making compartments 3 days (at -6°C) Refrigerator 24 hours (at 5°C) Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and eat within 24 hours. Do not refreeze. Store until best before end date at -18 degrees C

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost
  • To defrost, open the pack and allow the Doughnuts to defrost for 1 hour at room temperature.

Number of uses

Each doughnut is 1 portion. 6 portions per pack

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • Defrosting these Doughnuts in a microwave will melt the cream.

Name and address

  • Country Style Foods Ltd.,
  • 50 Pontefract Lane,
  • Leeds,
  • LS9 8HY.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • These doughnuts have been produced to the highest standards. If you are not entirely satisfied with this product please return this wrapper with the date code to our Customer Services Manager at the address below, stating when and where purchased. We naturally honour all your statutory rights as a consumer.
  • Country Style Foods Ltd.,
  • 50 Pontefract Lane,
  • Leeds,
  • LS9 8HY.
  • Telephone: 0113 200 0200

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g/100mlPer portion
-1443kj /837kj /
Energy 345kcal200kcal
Fat 17g9.7g
Saturates 8.9g5.1g
Carbohydrate 42g24g
Sugars 11g6.5g
Fibre 1.9g1.1g
Protein 5.8g3.3g
Salt 0.42g0.24g
Each doughnut is 1 portion. 6 portions per pack--

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING Defrosting these Doughnuts in a microwave will melt the cream.

8 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Please bring these back!

5 stars

The best frozen doughnuts on the market, almost impossible to find! Please bring these back!

Yummy

5 stars

Bought these for the kids, but the adults love them too. Lucky that they're such good value as they go down a treat !

Lovely and inexpensive cream cakes

4 stars

These remind me of doughnuts like they used to be in times long gone. I agree the filling is a bit hit and miss, but for the price they are good - and I do have jam to hand, so can readily add a teaspoonful.

Tasty for a jam only doughnut!

4 stars

Tasty, plenty of jam.....but NO CREAM!!!!

Excellent quality. I have never tasted better,, re

5 stars

Excellent quality. I have never tasted better,, reminded me of the cakes my Nan used to bake.

Poor

1 stars

Very disappointed; only 2 out of 6 had jam in

Cream of the shop!

5 stars

Such delicious cream and jam donuts! Ideal as a treat and goes down well for a cream tea with family, also a cheap birthday treat at work without breaking the bank!

diabetics treat

5 stars

these are fab, filled with cream and jam but not overdone/and i am a diabetic so pleased i can indulge myself with 1 of these because just right amount and not too much turns to sugar .

