Jerome Russell Bblonde Lilac Toner 75Ml

Product Description
- Maximum Colour Toner Lilac
- Instagram/Bblondehair
- Facebook/Bblondehair
- Youtube/Bblondehair
- Twitter@Bblondehair
- Pinterest/Bblondehair
- Google/Bblondehair
- Maximum Colour Toner
- Created using the highest quality ingredients. This colour toner contains no ammonia or peroxide and protects and conditions hair during the colouring process. Works exceptionally well on pre-lightened and blonde hair, with professional results.
- Colour Results
- From your natural colour you can achieve...
- The colour achieved will depend on your natural hair colour and can be influenced by the condition of hair, previous colour, porosity and length of hair.
- Maximum Colour Toner
- Professionally formulated to create a stylish and vibrant lilac shade whilst protecting and conditioning the hair. This on trend lilac toner will add vibrant colour to pre-lightened and naturally blonde hair, lasting up to 8 washes. Works best when used with Jerome Russell Bblonde® Highlighting Kits, Blonding Kits, Powder Bleach and Cream Peroxide.
- The UK's Number One Blonding Brand*
- We are the experts in hair colouring and have been creating great British blondes for over 30 years. Our experience and quality of products is unrivalled which is why we are the UK's number one blonding brand*.
- *Source: Symphony IRI, Highlighting / Lightening & Bleaching Category, Value Sales data ending Oct 2015.
- The UK's number one blonding brand
- For pre-lightened and blonde hair
- Non permanent
- No ammonia or peroxide
- Lasts up to 8 washes
- Pack size: 75ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Cocamide MEA, Laureth-3, Ethoxydiglycol, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum (Fragrance), Triethanolamine, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Polyquaternium-10, Tetrasodium EDTA, Benzyl Salicylate, Sodium Benzoate, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool, Citric Acid, HC Blue No. 2
Produce of
Made in UK
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions
- Wash hair thoroughly using a clarifying shampoo.
- Do not use a conditioner.
- Towel dry hair well then massage the toner evenly through hair from root to tip.
- Pile hair on top of head and cover with a plastic hood.
- Apply heat with a hair dryer for 5 minutes.
- Allow the toner to develop for maximum time of 30 minutes or the time indicated by the strand test. Very dry hair could process in 10-15 minutes.
- Rinse thoroughly until water runs clear ensuring that the scalp and surrounding skin area is colour free.
Warnings
- READ INSTRUCTIONS THOROUGHLY BEFORE USE
- For use on pre-lightened and naturally blonde hair.
- Avoid contact with skin and eyes. If the product gets into eyes, rinse immediately with clean water. If irritation persists, seek medical advice.
- For external use on scalp hair only. Do not use on eyelashes or eyebrows.
- Do not use if the scalp or adjacent areas show signs of soreness or other problems.
- Keep out of reach of children and pets.
- Can cause and allergic reaction.
- SINGLE USE PRODUCT.
- 48HR TEST BEFORE USE
- It is essential to conduct a skin sensitivity test and hair strand test 48 hours before using this product - every time you use it, even if you have used this product previously.
- SKIN SENSITIVITY TEST
- Apply a small amount of toner with a cotton wool bud to a cleansed area of skin behind your ear and allow to dry.
- Check area regularly over a period of 48 hours. If no reaction occurs wash off with cool water. If during this period any irritation or swelling occurs on the skin, wash off immediately with cool water and do not proceed any further.
- STRAND TEST
- To confirm your development time and hair compatibility follow these points:
- Shampoo hair with clarifying shampoo and towel dry. Apply a little toner to a full strand of pre-lightened or blonde hair and wrap in cling film.
- Apply heat for 5 minutes with a hair dryer.
- Allow the toner to process for 10 minutes and wipe with some tissue to check development.
- If the desired colour has not been reached then reapply and check frequently for up to 30 minutes until the colour is as desired.
- Make a note of the total time taken, and use it as a guide for full head application.
- If the strand test shows deeper colour on the hair ends, do not apply the toner to this portion of the hair until 10 minutes before the full development time.
Name and address
- Jerome Russell Ltd,
- 30 Fountain Crescent,
- Inchinnan Business Park,
- Renfrew,
- PA4 9RE,
- UK.
Return to
- For Questions & Advice
- Jerome Russell Customer Help Line
- (UK only) 0141 814 3269
- Email us at contactus@jeromerussell.co.uk
- Write to us at:
- Jerome Russell Ltd,
- 30 Fountain Crescent,
- Inchinnan Business Park,
- Renfrew,
- PA4 9RE,
- UK.
- Visit bblondehair.co.uk
Net Contents
75ml ℮
Safety information
READ INSTRUCTIONS THOROUGHLY BEFORE USE For use on pre-lightened and naturally blonde hair. Avoid contact with skin and eyes. If the product gets into eyes, rinse immediately with clean water. If irritation persists, seek medical advice. For external use on scalp hair only. Do not use on eyelashes or eyebrows. Do not use if the scalp or adjacent areas show signs of soreness or other problems. Keep out of reach of children and pets. Can cause and allergic reaction. SINGLE USE PRODUCT. 48HR TEST BEFORE USE It is essential to conduct a skin sensitivity test and hair strand test 48 hours before using this product - every time you use it, even if you have used this product previously. SKIN SENSITIVITY TEST Apply a small amount of toner with a cotton wool bud to a cleansed area of skin behind your ear and allow to dry. Check area regularly over a period of 48 hours. If no reaction occurs wash off with cool water. If during this period any irritation or swelling occurs on the skin, wash off immediately with cool water and do not proceed any further. STRAND TEST To confirm your development time and hair compatibility follow these points: Shampoo hair with clarifying shampoo and towel dry. Apply a little toner to a full strand of pre-lightened or blonde hair and wrap in cling film. Apply heat for 5 minutes with a hair dryer. Allow the toner to process for 10 minutes and wipe with some tissue to check development. If the desired colour has not been reached then reapply and check frequently for up to 30 minutes until the colour is as desired. Make a note of the total time taken, and use it as a guide for full head application. If the strand test shows deeper colour on the hair ends, do not apply the toner to this portion of the hair until 10 minutes before the full development time.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020