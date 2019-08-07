By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jerome Russell Bblonde Silver Toner 75Ml

5(1)Write a review
Jerome Russell Bblonde Silver Toner 75Ml
£ 4.50
£6.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Maximum Colour Toner Silver
  • Instagram/Bblondehair
  • Facebook/Bblondehair
  • Youtube/Bblondehair
  • Twitter@Bblondehair
  • Pinterest/Bblondehair
  • Google/Bblondehair
  • Visit Bblondehair.co.uk
  • Maximum Colour Toner
  • Professionally formulated to create stylish and soft silver tones whilst protecting and conditioning the hair. This on trend silver toner will add stylish colour to pre-highlightened and naturally blonde hair, lasting up to 8 washes. Works best when used with Jerome Russell Bblonde™ Highlighting Kits, Blonding Kits, Ombré Kits, Powder Bleach and Cream Peroxide.
  • Maximum Colour Toner
  • Created using the highest quality ingredients. This colour toner contains no ammonia or peroxide and protects and conditions hair during the colouring process. Works exceptionally well on pre-lightened and blonde hair, with professional results.
  • Colour Results
  • The colour achieved will depend on your natural hair colour and can be influenced by the condition of hair, previous colour, porosity and length of hair.
  • The UK's Number One Blonding Brand*
  • We are the experts in Blonding and have been created great British blondes for over 30 years. Our experience and quality of products is unrivalled which is why we are the UK's number one blonding brand*.
  • *Source: Symphony IRI, Highlighting / Lightening & Bleaching Category, Value Sales data ending Aug 2014.
  • The UK's number one blonding brand
  • For pre-lightened and blonde hair
  • Non permanent
  • No ammonia or peroxide
  • Lasts up to 8 washes
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Cocamide MEA, Laureth-3, Triethanolamine, Ethoxydiglycol, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Phenoxyethanol, Polyquaternium-10, Methylparaben, Parfum, Disodium EDTA, Linalool, Disperse Violet 1, Disperse Blue 377

Produce of

Made in England

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions
  • Wash hair thoroughly using a clarifying shampoo.
  • Do not use a conditioner.
  • Towel dry hair well then massage the toner evenly through hair from root to tip.
  • Pile hair on top of head and cover with a plastic hood.
  • Apply heat with a hair dryer for 5 minutes.
  • Allow the toner to develop for maximum time if 30 minutes or the time indicated by the strand test. Very dry hair could process in 10-15 minutes.
  • Rinse thoroughly until water runs clear ensuring that the scalp and surrounding skin area is colour free.

Warnings

  • READ INSTRUCTIONS THOROUGHLY BEFORE USE
  • For use on pre-lightened and naturally blonde hair.
  • Avoid contact with skin and eyes. If the product gets into eyes, rinse immediately with clean water.
  • For external use on scalp hair only. Do not use on eyelashes or eyebrows.
  • Do not use if the scalp or adjacent areas show signs of soreness or other problems.
  • Keep out of reach of children and pets.
  • Can cause and allergic reaction.
  • SINGLE USE PRODUCT.
  • 48HR TEST BEFORE USE
  • It is essential to conduct a skin sensitivity test and hair strand test 48 hours before using this product - every time you use it, even if you have used this product previously.
  • Skin Sensitivity Test
  • Apply a small amount of toner with a cotton wool bud to a cleansed area of skin behind your ear and allow to dry.
  • Check area regularly over a period of 48 hours. If no reaction occurs wash off with cool water. If during this period any irritation or swelling occurs on the skin, wash off immediately with cool water and do not proceed any further.
  • Strand Test
  • To confirm your development time and hair compatibility follow these points:
  • Shampoo hair with clarifying shampoo and towel dry. Apply a little toner to a full strand of pre-lightened or blonde hair and wrap in cling film.
  • Apply heat for 5 minutes with a hair dryer.
  • Allow the toner to process for 10 minutes and wipe with some tissue to check development.
  • If the desired colour has not been reached then reapply and check frequently for up to 30 minutes until the colour is as desired.
  • Make a not of the total time taken, and use it as a guide for full head application.
  • If the strand test shows deeper colour on the hair ends, do not apply the toner to this portion of the hair until 10 minutes before the full development time.

Name and address

  • Jerome Russell Ltd,
  • Newbury House,
  • Aintree Avenue,
  • White Horse Business Park,
  • Trowbridge,
  • Wiltshire,

Return to

  • For questions & advice
  • Jerome Russell Customer Help Line
  • (UK only) +44 (0) 1225 759645
  • Email us at contactus@jeromerussell.co.uk
  • Write to us at:
  • Jerome Russell Ltd,
  • Newbury House,
  • Aintree Avenue,
  • White Horse Business Park,
  • Trowbridge,
  • Wiltshire,
  • BA14 0XB,

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

I have white hair and it improves the tone to a da

5 stars

I have white hair and it improves the tone to a darker grey which is long lasting and flattering.

