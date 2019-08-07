Jerome Russell Bblonde Silver Toner 75Ml

I have white hair and it improves the tone to a da
I have white hair and it improves the tone to a darker grey which is long lasting and flattering.
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Cocamide MEA, Laureth-3, Triethanolamine, Ethoxydiglycol, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Phenoxyethanol, Polyquaternium-10, Methylparaben, Parfum, Disodium EDTA, Linalool, Disperse Violet 1, Disperse Blue 377
Made in England
75ml ℮
READ INSTRUCTIONS THOROUGHLY BEFORE USE For use on pre-lightened and naturally blonde hair. Avoid contact with skin and eyes. If the product gets into eyes, rinse immediately with clean water. For external use on scalp hair only. Do not use on eyelashes or eyebrows. Do not use if the scalp or adjacent areas show signs of soreness or other problems. Keep out of reach of children and pets. Can cause and allergic reaction. SINGLE USE PRODUCT. 48HR TEST BEFORE USE It is essential to conduct a skin sensitivity test and hair strand test 48 hours before using this product - every time you use it, even if you have used this product previously. Skin Sensitivity Test Apply a small amount of toner with a cotton wool bud to a cleansed area of skin behind your ear and allow to dry. Check area regularly over a period of 48 hours. If no reaction occurs wash off with cool water. If during this period any irritation or swelling occurs on the skin, wash off immediately with cool water and do not proceed any further. Strand Test To confirm your development time and hair compatibility follow these points: Shampoo hair with clarifying shampoo and towel dry. Apply a little toner to a full strand of pre-lightened or blonde hair and wrap in cling film. Apply heat for 5 minutes with a hair dryer. Allow the toner to process for 10 minutes and wipe with some tissue to check development. If the desired colour has not been reached then reapply and check frequently for up to 30 minutes until the colour is as desired. Make a not of the total time taken, and use it as a guide for full head application. If the strand test shows deeper colour on the hair ends, do not apply the toner to this portion of the hair until 10 minutes before the full development time.
