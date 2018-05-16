Graze Punchy Nut 41G

Product Description
- Chilli & lime flavoured cashews, lightly salted peanuts & almonds
- Punchy protein power is a source of plant protein for healthy muscles and bones. Add vitamin E and essential minerals like phosphorus, magnesium, copper and manganese and you've got a snack that supports your immune system, protects cells from stress and helps metabolise energy. Yowzah.
- We believe the veggie option should be the most exciting thing on the menu, with delicious flavours and the power to make you get-up-and-go.
- At graze, we're all about two things. Seriously tasty, wholesome ingredients - and imagination. Why? Because together, they've created over 1000 (and counting) ingenious snacks for hungry grazers everywhere.
- Source of plant protein
- High in fibre and vitamin E
- Perfectly portioned
- Source of protein for healthy muscles and bones
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Vegan
- Pack size: 41g
- High in fibre
- High in vitamin E
Information
Ingredients
Chilli and Lime Flavoured Cashews: Cashew Nuts, Chilli & Lime Seasoning (6%) (Salt, Sugar, Spices [Cayenne, Cardamom, Ginger, Cumin], Natural Flavourings, Herbs [Parsley, Basil], Onion Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Yeast Powder, Dried Bell Pepper, Rice Flour, Citric Acid, Garlic Powder, Malic Acid, Lime Juice Powder, Colour: Chlorophyll), Tapioca Starch, Baked Salted Peanuts: Blanched Peanuts, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Almonds
Allergy Information
- We pack all our snacks in the same place so they may contain Gluten, Eggs, Soya, Milk, Nuts, Celery, Mustard & Sesame
Storage
Best Before: see pack lid
Produce of
Packed by Graze, here in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recyclable
Name and address
- Freepost, The Giant Graze Box.
Return to
- Get in touch at graze.com/in-stores or write to us at
Net Contents
41g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion 41g
|Energy
|2490 kJ
|1020 kJ
|-
|598 kcal
|245 kcal
|Fat
|47 g
|19 g
|of which saturates
|6.7 g
|2.8 g
|Carbohydrate
|22 g
|9.1 g
|of which sugars
|4.9 g
|2.0 g
|Fibre
|7.2 g
|3.0 g
|Protein
|22 g
|9.0 g
|Salt
|0.89 g
|0.37 g
|Additional nutrients
|(% NRV)
|(% NRV)
|Vitamin E
|8.9mg (74%)
|3.6mg (30%)
