Graze Punchy Nut 41G

image 1 of Graze Punchy Nut 41G
£ 1.19
£2.91/100g

Product Description

  • Chilli & lime flavoured cashews, lightly salted peanuts & almonds
  • Punchy protein power is a source of plant protein for healthy muscles and bones. Add vitamin E and essential minerals like phosphorus, magnesium, copper and manganese and you've got a snack that supports your immune system, protects cells from stress and helps metabolise energy. Yowzah.
  • We believe the veggie option should be the most exciting thing on the menu, with delicious flavours and the power to make you get-up-and-go.
  • At graze, we're all about two things. Seriously tasty, wholesome ingredients - and imagination. Why? Because together, they've created over 1000 (and counting) ingenious snacks for hungry grazers everywhere.
  • Source of plant protein
  • High in fibre and vitamin E
  • Perfectly portioned
  • Source of protein for healthy muscles and bones
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 41g
  • High in vitamin E

Information

Ingredients

Chilli and Lime Flavoured Cashews: Cashew Nuts, Chilli & Lime Seasoning (6%) (Salt, Sugar, Spices [Cayenne, Cardamom, Ginger, Cumin], Natural Flavourings, Herbs [Parsley, Basil], Onion Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Yeast Powder, Dried Bell Pepper, Rice Flour, Citric Acid, Garlic Powder, Malic Acid, Lime Juice Powder, Colour: Chlorophyll), Tapioca Starch, Baked Salted Peanuts: Blanched Peanuts, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Almonds

Allergy Information

  • We pack all our snacks in the same place so they may contain Gluten, Eggs, Soya, Milk, Nuts, Celery, Mustard & Sesame

Storage

Best Before: see pack lid

Produce of

Packed by Graze, here in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Freepost, The Giant Graze Box.

Return to

  • Get in touch at graze.com/in-stores or write to us at
  • Freepost, The Giant Graze Box.

Net Contents

41g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion 41g
Energy 2490 kJ1020 kJ
-598 kcal245 kcal
Fat 47 g19 g
of which saturates 6.7 g2.8 g
Carbohydrate 22 g9.1 g
of which sugars 4.9 g2.0 g
Fibre 7.2 g3.0 g
Protein 22 g9.0 g
Salt 0.89 g0.37 g
Additional nutrients(% NRV)(% NRV)
Vitamin E8.9mg (74%)3.6mg (30%)

