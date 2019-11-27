Tesco Coconut & Raspberry Loaf Cake

POOR PACKAGING
The cake itself is nice but in trying to get it out of the packaging you now loose half of it as its stuck to the card its wrapped in, would not buy again.
Great with a cuppa or with custard.
Tesco were a bit late introducing customer reviews but I’m glad they have them now. Thanks to the previous reviewer I bought one of these today and had a couple of slices with a pot of Tesco Ready to Eat Custard, delicious. You can get six decent slices out of this cake. I used the two end pieces for my pud today and still have four slices to have with a cuppa or as a pudding another day. The cake is lovely and moist and you can really take the raspberry jam.
Lovely Cake Loaf
Lovely moist Cake Loaf goes great with custard ! I Wish Tesco’s would bring this back I’ve not been able to get hold of this for ages now!
palm oil free
moist and tasty best of all palm oil free
Yummy!
Very moist, nice raspberry flavour, just really more-ish, doesn't last long in our house!
always fresh
its lovely tasting always fresh well priced would not go passed it my friend and me have one between us as l am disabled and she comes and helps me shower and tidy up so it is our little treat