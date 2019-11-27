By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Coconut & Raspberry Loaf Cake

4.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Coconut & Raspberry Loaf Cake
£ 1.60
£1.60/each
1/6 of a cake
  • Energy748kJ 178kcal
    9%
  • Fat7.4g
    11%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars13.0g
    14%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1626kJ / 388kcal

Product Description

  • Coconut cake filled and topped with raspberry jam and decorated with desiccated coconut.
  • Baked in the tray Filled and topped with raspberry jam and coconut for a sweet, fruity cake. Our cakes are individually baked in their own tray, perfect for tea time or after dinner treat
  • Baked in the tray Filled and topped with raspberry jam and coconut for a sweet, fruity cake.
  • Baked in the tray
  • Filled and topped with raspberry jam and coconut for a sweet, fruity cake
  • Vegetarian

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Raspberry Jam (14%), Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerine), Desiccated Coconut (3%), Glucose Syrup, Pasteurised Egg White, Butter (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Salt.

Raspberry Jam contains: Glucose Syrup, Raspberry Purée, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Colour (Anthocyanins), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Tip
  • For the perfect slice, unfold one end and peel back the sides. Use a serrated knife and slice with a sawing action. Clean blade between slices.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Paper widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

1

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a cake (46g)
Energy1626kJ / 388kcal748kJ / 178kcal
Fat16.1g7.4g
Saturates5.0g2.3g
Carbohydrate54.5g25.1g
Sugars28.2g13.0g
Fibre1.9g0.9g
Protein5.2g2.4g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

POOR PACKAGING

3 stars

The cake itself is nice but in trying to get it out of the packaging you now loose half of it as its stuck to the card its wrapped in, would not buy again.

Great with a cuppa or with custard.

5 stars

Tesco were a bit late introducing customer reviews but I’m glad they have them now. Thanks to the previous reviewer I bought one of these today and had a couple of slices with a pot of Tesco Ready to Eat Custard, delicious. You can get six decent slices out of this cake. I used the two end pieces for my pud today and still have four slices to have with a cuppa or as a pudding another day. The cake is lovely and moist and you can really take the raspberry jam.

Lovely Cake Loaf

5 stars

Lovely moist Cake Loaf goes great with custard ! I Wish Tesco’s would bring this back I’ve not been able to get hold of this for ages now!

palm oil free

5 stars

moist and tasty best of all palm oil free

Yummy!

4 stars

Very moist, nice raspberry flavour, just really more-ish, doesn't last long in our house!

always fresh

5 stars

its lovely tasting always fresh well priced would not go passed it my friend and me have one between us as l am disabled and she comes and helps me shower and tidy up so it is our little treat

