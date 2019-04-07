By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest English Sparkling Wine 75Cl

5(3)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest English Sparkling Wine 75Cl
£ 19.00
£19.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy346kJ 83kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 276kJ / 67kcal

Product Description

  • English Sparkling Wine
  • This refreshing sparkling wine is produced in the traditional method by the award winning Hush Heath Estate. They hand harvested Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier grapes to make a dry, crisp wine with apple and citrus flavours balanced by delicate brioche notes. Perfect for celebrations; serve chilled as an aperitif or with canapés. Store in a cool, dark place. Do not store at high temperatures or shake the bottle. Open with care.
  • Wine of England
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Pale lemon gold in colour, with a elegant bouquet of apple and citrus, with notes of brioche. On the palate it is crisp and refreshing with a delicate mousse and a long finish

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.6

ABV

11.5% vol

Producer

Hush Heath

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Richard Balfour-Lynn

Country

England

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Crisp & dry

Grape Variety

White Grape Blend

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are hand-harvested from the best of England's vineyards in Kent, and are cool fermented to produce a clean, aromatic base wine. This base wine then undergoes secondary fermentation in the bottle, using the traditional method for making Sparkling wine as is done in Champagne. The wine is then aged on the lees (the leftover yeast in the bottle) for over a year to give a toasty, brioche note to the wine.

History

  • Hush Heath Estate, situated in Kent, dates back to 1503. At the heart of the property is a Tudor manor surrounded by 162 hectares of perfectly manicured gardens, vineyards and apple orchards. Forward thinking Richard Balfour-Lynn planted first planted vineyards on the property in 2002. Today, Hush Heath's 15 hectares of vineyards and 8 hectares of apple trees are meticulously and sustainably managed by a family of viticulturists.

Regional Information

  • Nestled among the rolling hills, within The Garden of England, the Hush Heath vineyards enjoy quiet serenity and a favourable microclimate supporting optimal ripening conditions for our prized grapes. Our vines and wines benefit from our outstanding soil; deep Wealden clay, unique to our corner of Kent, which provides dense structure in our wines and vibrant, lively acidity.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect for celebrations; serve chilled as an aperitif or with canapés.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Warnings

  • Open with care.

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced & bottled by:
  • Hush Heath Estate,
  • Kent,
  • England,
  • TN12 0HT.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy276kJ / 67kcal346kJ / 83kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

Open with care.

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Much better than the average Champagne!

5 stars

This English Sparkling Wine is much better than your average Champagne and is a hidden delight that should be better promoted. It contains the three classic Champagne grapes (the elegance of the Chadonnay, the strength of the Pinot Noir and the fruitiness of the Pinot Meunier) and confirms the belief that England is the land that created the Sparkling Wine! - Peter

Great new experience

5 stars

I agree with the previous reviewer. A classy English wine that punches above its weight at the price. I am no expert but my American relatives loved this. Will not buy any other fizz in future

Really classy

5 stars

We drink a lot of sparkling wine and champagne. We particularly enjoy good (expensive) English sparkling wine such as Nyetimber and Ridgeview. In our opinion this is as good and cheaper. Very classy. Strongly recommended.

