Tesco Finest English Sparkling Wine 75Cl

Much better than the average Champagne!
This English Sparkling Wine is much better than your average Champagne and is a hidden delight that should be better promoted. It contains the three classic Champagne grapes (the elegance of the Chadonnay, the strength of the Pinot Noir and the fruitiness of the Pinot Meunier) and confirms the belief that England is the land that created the Sparkling Wine! - Peter
Great new experience
I agree with the previous reviewer. A classy English wine that punches above its weight at the price. I am no expert but my American relatives loved this. Will not buy any other fizz in future
Really classy
We drink a lot of sparkling wine and champagne. We particularly enjoy good (expensive) English sparkling wine such as Nyetimber and Ridgeview. In our opinion this is as good and cheaper. Very classy. Strongly recommended.