Indonesian Mie Mi Goreng Pedas Instant Noodles 80G

Product Description
- Instant Noodles Mi Goreng Hot & Spicy
- Contains Sachets of: seasoning powder, seasoning oil, sweet soy sauce, chilli powder, fried onion
- Halal - Indonesia
- Pack size: 80g
Information
Ingredients
Noodles: Wheat Flour (66%), Refined Palm Oil (contains Antioxidant E319), Salt, Acidity Regulators (E451, E501, E500), Thickener (E412), Colour (E101), Seasoning Powder: Salt, Sugar, Flavour Enhancers (E621, E627, E631), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Artificial Chicken Flavour (7.5%), Seasoning Oil: Refined Palm Oil (contains Antioxidant E319), Chilli, Garlic, Onion, Paprika, Sweet Soy Sauce: Sugar, Water, Salt, Wheat, Soybean, Spices, Sesame Oil, Fried Onion: Chilli Powder
Allergy Information
- Product may also contains Cereal, Egg, Sulphite
Storage
For Best Before Date, See front of packet.
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions:
- 1. Place noodles in briskly boiling water (400ml) and simmer for 3 minutes.
- Or alternatively: Cook in the microwave:
- Cook noodles in 400 ml water for 5 minutes in a microwave (850W) on High mode.
- 2. Mix all seasoning sachets (according to taste) on a plate while noodles are being cooked.
- 3. Remove noodles from water and drain well.
- 4. Add noodles to the seasonings, and mix well. Your delicious are ready to serve.
Number of uses
Serving per package: 1, Serving size: 80g
Distributor address
- Chadha Oriental Foods Ltd.,
- Grace House Bessemer Road,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- Hertfordshire,
- AL7 1HW,
- England.
Net Contents
80g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Av. Quantity Per Serving
|Av. Quantity Per 100g
|Energy
|1595 kJ
|1993 kJ
|-
|(380 kcal)
|(480 kcal)
|Fat
|14.8g
|18.5g
|- Saturates
|6.7g
|8.4g
|- Mono unsaturates
|0g
|0g
|Poly unsaturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|52.2g
|65.3g
|- sugars
|5.6g
|7.0g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|4.3g
|Protein
|7.8g
|9.8g
|Salt
|2.0g
|2.5g
|of which
|-
|-
|of which
|-
|-
