Indonesian Mie Mi Goreng Pedas Instant Noodles 80G

Indonesian Mie Mi Goreng Pedas Instant Noodles 80G
£ 0.40
£0.50/100g

Product Description

  • Instant Noodles Mi Goreng Hot & Spicy
  • Contains Sachets of: seasoning powder, seasoning oil, sweet soy sauce, chilli powder, fried onion
  • Halal - Indonesia
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Ingredients

Noodles: Wheat Flour (66%), Refined Palm Oil (contains Antioxidant E319), Salt, Acidity Regulators (E451, E501, E500), Thickener (E412), Colour (E101), Seasoning Powder: Salt, Sugar, Flavour Enhancers (E621, E627, E631), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Artificial Chicken Flavour (7.5%), Seasoning Oil: Refined Palm Oil (contains Antioxidant E319), Chilli, Garlic, Onion, Paprika, Sweet Soy Sauce: Sugar, Water, Salt, Wheat, Soybean, Spices, Sesame Oil, Fried Onion: Chilli Powder

Allergy Information

  • Product may also contains Cereal, Egg, Sulphite

Storage

For Best Before Date, See front of packet.

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions:
  • 1. Place noodles in briskly boiling water (400ml) and simmer for 3 minutes.
  • Or alternatively: Cook in the microwave:
  • Cook noodles in 400 ml water for 5 minutes in a microwave (850W) on High mode.
  • 2. Mix all seasoning sachets (according to taste) on a plate while noodles are being cooked.
  • 3. Remove noodles from water and drain well.
  • 4. Add noodles to the seasonings, and mix well. Your delicious are ready to serve.

Number of uses

Serving per package: 1, Serving size: 80g

Distributor address

  • Chadha Oriental Foods Ltd.,
  • Grace House Bessemer Road,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • AL7 1HW,
  • England.

Net Contents

80g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAv. Quantity Per ServingAv. Quantity Per 100g
Energy 1595 kJ1993 kJ
-(380 kcal)(480 kcal)
Fat 14.8g18.5g
- Saturates6.7g8.4g
- Mono unsaturates 0g0g
Poly unsaturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 52.2g65.3g
- sugars 5.6g7.0g
Fibre 3.4g4.3g
Protein 7.8g9.8g
Salt 2.0g2.5g
of which--
of which --

