La Marca Prosecco Bottle D.O.C 75Cl

Write a review
image 1 of La Marca Prosecco Bottle D.O.C 75Cl
£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • White Italian Wine
  • This sparkling wine offers a fresh and vibrant bouquet of golden apple, white peach, and honeysuckle.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Extra dry
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • On the nose the wine brings fresh citrus with hints of honey and white floral notes. The flavour is fresh and clean, with ripe citrus, lemon, green apple, and touches of grapefruit, minerality, and some toast. The finish is light, refreshing, and crisp

Region of Origin

Veneto

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.25

ABV

11.0% vol

Producer

La Marca

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Fabrizio Gatto

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Glera

Vinification Details

  • La Marca Prosecco is produced from 100% Glera grapes harvested in early September, and sourced from hundreds of small vineyards throughout the Treviso region. The grapes were crushed immediately after harvest before being pressed in gentle membrane presses. The juice was allowed to cold - settle before the initial fermentation occurred in stainless steel at 59-65F. The still wine underwent aging on the lees prior to a secondary fermentation using the Charmat process at a temperature of 59F.

History

  • La Marca Prosecco, produced by a winegrower cooperative founded more than 40 years ago, brings top quality at a friendly price.

Regional Information

  • La Marca Prosecco is a sparkling wine made in the Treviso area of Northern Italy from the Glera grape.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Produce of

Product of Italy

Name and address

  • La Marca Vini E Spumanti S.C.A.,
  • Oderzo,
  • Italia.

Importer address

  • La Marca Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • La Marca Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

This is a very easy smooth Prosecco to drink. It h

4 stars

This is a very easy smooth Prosecco to drink. It has lots of bubbles without the gas. Excellent. Would highly recommend.

