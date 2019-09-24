Tesco 12 Beef & Red Wine Lattices 360G

Very tasty, lovely texture
Everybody loved them, very tasty
Awful really. Dry. Not much filling. Not recommended
The pastry was good, but there was so little meat filling in it that it seemed like just a mouthful of pastry. The picture on the box is very deceptive, it’s nothing like that.
Perfect party food
These are fantastic. Cook well, filled well. The balance of red wine and pepper is perfect. Not full of grizzly meat. Cannot complain. I'm actually very impressed, used to party food being drab, but tesco have really made an effort with these. Would highly recommended!