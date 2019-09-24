By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 12 Beef & Red Wine Lattices 360G

3(4)
£ 2.00
£0.56/100g

One mini lattice
  • Energy397kJ 95kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.3g
    8%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1418kJ / 340kcal

Product Description

  • Puff pastry with beef and red wine filling topped with a puff pastry lattice and cracked black pepper.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Food worth celebrating
  • Cook from frozen 25 mins
  • Pack size: 360g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Beef (22%), Water, Palm Oil, Red Wine (3.5%), Mushroom, Smoked Bacon, Whipping Cream (Milk), Onion, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Black Pepper, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Pea Protein, Garlic Purée, Yeast Extract, Beef Extract, Glucose Syrup, Tomato, Sugar, Carrot Extract, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Parsley, Thyme, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract, Thyme Extract, Laurel Leaf, Smoked Bacon contains: Pork, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
190°C / Fan 190°C / Gas 5
For best results cook from frozen.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 - 25 minutes.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in Ireland using beef from the U.K. and Ireland and pork from the EU

Number of uses

This pack contains 12 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

360g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1418kJ / 340kcal397kJ / 95kcal
Fat18.9g5.3g
Saturates9.5g2.7g
Carbohydrate30.3g8.5g
Sugars1.8g0.5g
Fibre2.7g0.8g
Protein10.7g3.0g
Salt0.6g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Very tasty, lovely texture

5 stars

Everybody loved them, very tasty

Awful really. Dry. Not much filling. Not recomm

1 stars

Awful really. Dry. Not much filling. Not recommended

The pastry was good, but there was so little meat

2 stars

The pastry was good, but there was so little meat filling in it that it seemed like just a mouthful of pastry. The picture on the box is very deceptive, it’s nothing like that.

Perfect party food

5 stars

These are fantastic. Cook well, filled well. The balance of red wine and pepper is perfect. Not full of grizzly meat. Cannot complain. I'm actually very impressed, used to party food being drab, but tesco have really made an effort with these. Would highly recommended!

