Kit Kat Bites Pouch Bag 104G

£ 1.50
£1.45/100g
Each 4 pieces** contain
  • Energy492kJ 118kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.8g
    8%
  • Saturates3.2g
    16%
  • Sugars12.0g
    13%
  • Salt0.06g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2123kJ

Product Description

  • Mini crispy wafer fingers covered with milk chocolate (70%).
  • Check out our YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/user/KITKAT
  • Join us at facebook.com/KITKATuk
  • Visit www.KITKAT.co.uk
  • Share your chocolate bar break with #MyBreak
  • Good to remember: enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
  • KITKAT Bites Milk Chocolate are bags of delicious bite-sized pieces of crispy wafer biscuits covered in smooth milk chocolate. Open up the pouch, share with family and friends and reseal to save some for later. These bags of bites are perfect for a movie break or road trip. KITKAT Bites Milk uses sustainably sourced cocoa from the Nestle Cocoa Plan. In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! The Nestle Cocoa Plan works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Thanks to The Cocoa Plan, this means no matter where in the world you buy a KITKAT, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced. With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT Chunky, KITKAT 2 Finger and this new addition; KITKAT Bites. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT®
  • Delicious miniature Kit Kat chocolate fingers of crispy wafer biscuit covered with smooth milk chocolate
  • New Sharing bag from KITKAT
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 104g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Milk Powders (Whole and Skimmed), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Palm Kernel, Mango Kernel/ Sal/ Shea), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Yeast, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Salt, Butterfat (from Milk), Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts and Tree Nuts

Storage

Store cool and dry

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 4 pieces = 1 serving

Number of uses

Contains approximately 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 604 604 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
Net Contents

104g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**Reference Intake*% RI*
Energy2123kJ492kJ8400kJ
-507kcal118kcal2000kcal6%
Fat24.8g5.8g70g8%
of which: saturates14.0g3.2g20g16%
Carbohydrate62.7g14.5g260g6%
of which: sugars51.6g12.0g90g13%
Fibre2.3g0.5g--
Protein6.9g1.6g50g3%
Salt0.24g0.06g6g1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**4 pieces----
Contains approximately 4 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

