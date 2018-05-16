Kit Kat Bites Pouch Bag 104G

- Energy492kJ 118kcal6%
- Fat5.8g8%
- Saturates3.2g16%
- Sugars12.0g13%
- Salt0.06g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2123kJ
Product Description
- Mini crispy wafer fingers covered with milk chocolate (70%).
- Good to remember: enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
- KITKAT Bites Milk Chocolate are bags of delicious bite-sized pieces of crispy wafer biscuits covered in smooth milk chocolate. Open up the pouch, share with family and friends and reseal to save some for later. These bags of bites are perfect for a movie break or road trip. KITKAT Bites Milk uses sustainably sourced cocoa from the Nestle Cocoa Plan. In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! The Nestle Cocoa Plan works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Thanks to The Cocoa Plan, this means no matter where in the world you buy a KITKAT, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced. With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT Chunky, KITKAT 2 Finger and this new addition; KITKAT Bites. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT®
- Delicious miniature Kit Kat chocolate fingers of crispy wafer biscuit covered with smooth milk chocolate
- New Sharing bag from KITKAT
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 104g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Milk Powders (Whole and Skimmed), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Palm Kernel, Mango Kernel/ Sal/ Shea), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Yeast, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Salt, Butterfat (from Milk), Natural Flavourings
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts and Tree Nuts
Storage
Store cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 4 pieces = 1 serving
Number of uses
Contains approximately 4 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Net Contents
104g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving**
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2123kJ
|492kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|507kcal
|118kcal
|2000kcal
|6%
|Fat
|24.8g
|5.8g
|70g
|8%
|of which: saturates
|14.0g
|3.2g
|20g
|16%
|Carbohydrate
|62.7g
|14.5g
|260g
|6%
|of which: sugars
|51.6g
|12.0g
|90g
|13%
|Fibre
|2.3g
|0.5g
|-
|-
|Protein
|6.9g
|1.6g
|50g
|3%
|Salt
|0.24g
|0.06g
|6g
|1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**4 pieces
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
