Small Rose Bouquet (Pink)

image 1 of Small Rose Bouquet (Pink)

Vase not included

£3.00
£3.00/each

Vase not included

Product Description

  • Small Roses Pink
  • Product colour and/or mix may vary from image

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pink Roses(Rose).

Storage

Care: Fill a vase with 1 litre of water and add flower food, where provided. Diagonally cut 2cm from each steam and remove leaves below water level. Keep the vase topped up with clean water.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

N/A Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Toxic if eaten/skin and eye irritant..Warning: Harmful if eaten/skin allergen..Caution: Keep away from children and pets.Caution: Rose stems may have thorns present.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Safety information

Warning: Toxic if eaten/skin and eye irritant..Warning: Harmful if eaten/skin allergen..Caution: Keep away from children and pets.Caution: Rose stems may have thorns present.

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Value for Money

5 stars

Beautiful flowers. Tesco roses are very good value. Had 12 in bunch.

Gorgeous pink roses

5 stars

Thought it might be a waste of money - WRONG! Got so much pleasure from the bunch of pink roses. Forgot to put the little sachet of stuff in it the first night - then remembered and the roses instantly perked up and have looked good for a week since delivered with the food. I'd add a photo - but not invited to add one! M

Great value for monet

5 stars

U have a small vase my daughter gave me for mothers day it is in shades of pinks and mauves with my two granddaughters band prints printed on it. The beautiful pink roses which I ordered with my online shopping looked wonderful in it . I was really surprised that they lasted for over m week. Great value for money with the bonus of being de!ivered with grocery shopping

