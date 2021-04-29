Small Rose Bouquet (Pink)

Value for Money
Beautiful flowers. Tesco roses are very good value. Had 12 in bunch.
Gorgeous pink roses
Thought it might be a waste of money - WRONG! Got so much pleasure from the bunch of pink roses. Forgot to put the little sachet of stuff in it the first night - then remembered and the roses instantly perked up and have looked good for a week since delivered with the food. I'd add a photo - but not invited to add one! M
Great value for monet
U have a small vase my daughter gave me for mothers day it is in shades of pinks and mauves with my two granddaughters band prints printed on it. The beautiful pink roses which I ordered with my online shopping looked wonderful in it . I was really surprised that they lasted for over m week. Great value for money with the bonus of being de!ivered with grocery shopping