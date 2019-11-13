Tesco Finest Belgian Chocolate Selection 200G

- Energy599kJ 144kcal7%
- Fat8.8g13%
- Saturates4.7g24%
- Sugars13.5g15%
- Salt0.1g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2218kJ / 532kcal
Product Description
- A selection of white, milk and dark Belgian chocolates with assorted centres.
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Dark Chocolate Enrobing (20%)[Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Sugar, White Chocolate (16%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Milk Chocolate Enrobing (15%)[Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Hazelnut, Palm Kernel Oil, Palm Fat, Glucose Syrup, Dark Chocolate Filling (2.1%)[Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Whey Powder (Milk), Water, Sterilised Cream (Milk), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Coconut, Cocoa Butter, Extra Dark Chocolate Filling[Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Powder, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Hazelnut Paste, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Flavouring, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raspberry Purée, Wheat Flour, Cherry, Dried Cream (Milk), Ethanol, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Yogurt Powder (Milk), Scotch Whisky, Concentrated Cherry Juice, Condensed Milk, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raspberry, Dried Skimmed Milk, Sea Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Colour (Paprika Extract, Beetroot Red), Maltodextrin, Salt, Antioxidant (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate, Carrageenan), Barley Malt, Concentrated Lime Juice, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain peanuts, other nuts and eggs. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in Belgium
Number of uses
7 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: Contains alcohol..
Recycling info
Box. Card widely recycled Insert. Paper widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 chocolates (27g)
|Energy
|2218kJ / 532kcal
|599kJ / 144kcal
|Fat
|32.6g
|8.8g
|Saturates
|17.5g
|4.7g
|Carbohydrate
|53.1g
|14.3g
|Sugars
|50.0g
|13.5g
|Fibre
|3.8g
|1.0g
|Protein
|4.6g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: Contains alcohol..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019