Celebrations Gift Pack 320G

image 1 of Celebrations Gift Pack 320G
£ 3.00
£0.94/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • An assortment of milk chocolates and a milk covered biscuit.
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD-D
  • Pack size: 320g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Lactose, Palm Fat, Peanuts, Desiccated Coconut, Whey Powder (from Milk), Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Full Cream Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471), Barley Malt Extract, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Humectant (Glycerol), Egg White Powder, Natural Vanilla Extract, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Milk Protein, Wheat Gluten, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Hazelnut, Almond, Oats

Number of uses

Portions per pack: ~11, Portion size: 27.3g

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

320g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g**/ 27.3g (%*)
Energy2066kJ564kJ (7%)
-493kcal135kcal (7%)
Fat24g6.6g (9%)
of which saturates15g4.0g (20%)
Carbohydrate62g17g (6%)
of which sugars56g15g (17%)
Protein5.4g1.5g (3%)
Salt0.39g0.11g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
Values will vary by brand--
**On Average--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

