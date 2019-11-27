Flying Goose Sriracha Mayonnaise Sauce 200Ml

Addicted!!
Addicted to this sauce and eat it with lots of things!! And it’s Vegan too!!
ok if not intolerant to soya
Taste is good, but unfortunately it has soyabean oil as a main ingredient and being sensitive to soya it doesn't agree with me
Lovely
I already use the chilli sauce in cooking, so when I spotted this I thought I would give it a try. vegan mayo can be a bit hit and miss in terms of flavour so this seemed ideal. Ok so it isnt strictly mayo as it has chilli in it but wow! bags of flavour without that odd chemical taste some vegan mayo has. will buy again