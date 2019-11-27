By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Flying Goose Sriracha Mayonnaise Sauce 200Ml

4.5(3)Write a review
£ 1.90
£0.95/100ml

Product Description

  • Mayo Chilli Sauce
  • Find us on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram
  • #Follow the Goose
  • #sriracha_fg
  • No egg
  • Contains sugar
  • Thailand diversity & refinement FB0164/00
  • Certified 100% gluten free
  • I'm so Vegan
  • Vegetarian
  • Halal - The Central Islamic Council of Thailand
  • Pack size: 200ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Chilli 20%, Soybean Oil [Soya], Sugar, Distilled Vinegar, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Stabiliser: E415, Garlic, Mustard Seeds [Mustard], Acidity Regulators: E260, E330, Flavour Enhancer: E621, Preservative: E202, Antioxidant: E319

Allergy Information

  • May also contains traces of Peanut

Storage

Keep refrigerated after opening and consume within 8 weeks.Best before end: See imprint.

Produce of

Product of Thailand

Name and address

  • Exotic Food Pcl.,
  • Sriracha,
  • Thailand.

Importer address

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT.

Return to

  • Tel: +44 (0) 1255 553 652
  • www.flyinggoosebrand.com

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy 1075 kJ/259 kcal
Fat 18 g
of which saturates 2,9 g
Carbohydrate 19 g
of which sugars 14 g
Protein 2,0 g
Salt 4,1 g

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Addicted!!

5 stars

Addicted to this sauce and eat it with lots of things!! And it’s Vegan too!!

ok if not intolerant to soya

3 stars

Taste is good, but unfortunately it has soyabean oil as a main ingredient and being sensitive to soya it doesn't agree with me

Lovely

5 stars

I already use the chilli sauce in cooking, so when I spotted this I thought I would give it a try. vegan mayo can be a bit hit and miss in terms of flavour so this seemed ideal. Ok so it isnt strictly mayo as it has chilli in it but wow! bags of flavour without that odd chemical taste some vegan mayo has. will buy again

