Duracell 2025 4 Pack Duracell 2025 Coin batteries high-purity lithium Child-resistant packaging

Duracell 2025 lithium coin batteries have +70% extra life* for your specialty devices. Duracell is the Number 1 battery brand with child security features thanks to the bitter taste ring on the cell and baby secure packaging with a double blister that is difficult to open without scissors. These cr 2025 lithium coin batteries are the are suitable for use in key fobs, fitness watches and other wearables, 3D glasses, small remotes, scales, sensors, medical devices (glucometers, digital thermometers), sports devices (heart rate monitors, bike accessories). Lastly, with up to 10 years in-storage guarantee, you can be confident they will be ready when you need them. *vs minimum average duration Electronic Key IEC standard test for 2025 Lithium Coin. Results may vary by device and usage patterns. **Duracell 2032, 2025 and 2016 batteries have double secure system: double blister secure pack and bitter taste to help discourage accidental ingestion by children.

© Duracell.

• DURACELL cr2025 LITHIUM COIN BATTERIES are ideal for use in key fobs, car key remotes, sensors, medical and sports devices. • UP TO 70% EXTRA LIFE (vs minimum average duration Electronic Key IEC standard test for 2025 Lithium Coin. Results may vary by device and usage patterns.) • #1 BATTERY BRAND WITH CHILD SECURITY FEATURES* in partnership with European Association of Paediatrics *specific to 2032, 2025 and 2016 thanks to the bitter taste ring on the cell & baby secure packaging. • BABY SECURE TECHNOLOGY: A non-toxic bitter taste ring-shaped layer with Bitrex® applied on the back side of the cell to discourage swallowing by babies and toddlers. • BABY SECURE PACKAGING: With double blister that is difficult to open without scissors • GUARANTEED LIFE FOR 10 YEARS IN STORAGE

Net Contents

4 x Battery