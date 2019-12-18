John Frieda Sheer Blonde Moisting Conditioner 250Ml

this product has great features
i have just bought this product, very happy with it, does what it says & leaves a nice shine on my hair
Fantastic
Absolutely amazing shampoo and conditioner,my highlights were really dull looking tried this product and could not believe it.My hair looked like I had just had it highlighted at the hairdressers.I had tried other products but this is by far the best one yet.
Great for blondes, recommended
Always use this conditioner & shampoo from the same range. It smells nice & keeps my blonde hair in great condition - when highlighted or natural.