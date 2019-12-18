By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
John Frieda Sheer Blonde Moisting Conditioner 250Ml

5(3)Write a review
John Frieda Sheer Blonde Moisting Conditioner 250Ml
£ 6.00
£2.40/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Sheer Blonde Highlight Activating Moisturising Conditioner
  • Achieve a lighter, moisturised, sun-kissed blonde shade
  • Enriched with jojoba oil, sunflower & white tea
  • 250ml tube of John Frieda Sheer Blonde lightening conditioner
  • Smooth and moisturise to reveal bright highlights. Our Moisturising Conditioner's hydrating formula hydrates and smoothes hair and reveals a full spectrum of blonde tones.
  • Product packaging may vary
  • Brightens & moisturises for glistening blonde
  • Non-colour depositing
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Dimethicone, Cetyl Esters, Dipropylene Glycol, Phenyl Trimethicone, Isopropyl Palmitate, Stearyl Alcohol, Benzoic Acid, Parfum, Disodium EDTA, Quaternium-91, Cetrimonium Methosulfate, Sodium Hydroxide, C14-28 Isoalkyl Acid, Glycine, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Malic Acid, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, C14-28 Alkyl Acid, Propylene Glycol, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Stearoxypropyl Dimethylamine, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Butylphenyl Methylpropional

Produce of

Made in the E.U.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Smooth from root to tip through wet hair after shampooing with Sheer Blonde Highlight Activating Moisturising Shampoo, then rinse well.
  • Safe for use on natural or colour-treated hair and for use on highlights & lowlights.

Name and address

  • Kao (UK) Limited,
  • London,
  • EC1A 2DY.

Return to

  • For further information, visit www.johnfrieda.co.uk or call 0800 652 1496 or 1800 947 180 (IRE)
  • Kao (UK) Limited,
  • London,
  • EC1A 2DY.

Net Contents

250ml ℮

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

this product has great features

5 stars

i have just bought this product, very happy with it, does what it says & leaves a nice shine on my hair

Fantastic

5 stars

Absolutely amazing shampoo and conditioner,my highlights were really dull looking tried this product and could not believe it.My hair looked like I had just had it highlighted at the hairdressers.I had tried other products but this is by far the best one yet.

Great for blondes, recommended

5 stars

Always use this conditioner & shampoo from the same range. It smells nice & keeps my blonde hair in great condition - when highlighted or natural.

