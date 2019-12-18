Sb Moisturising Shampoo Moisting Shampoo 250Ml
Product Description
- Sheer Blonde Highlight Activating Moisturising Shampoo
- Achieve a lighter, moisturised, sun-kissed blonde shade
- Enriched with jojoba oil, sunflower & white tea
- 250ml tube of John Frieda Sheer Blonde lightening shampoo
- Brighten and moisturise your blonde hair. Formulated with sunflower and white tea, our Moisturising Shampoo leaves you with a full spectrum of blonde tones.
- Product packaging may vary
- Brightens & moisturises for fresh blonde
- Non-colour depositing
- Pack size: 250ML
Aqua, Sodium Laureth, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Glycol Distearate, Dimethicone, Cetyl Alcohol, Betaine, Cocamide MEA, Glyceryl Oleate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Polyquaternium-10, Benzyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Malic Acid, Laureth-4, Laureth-23, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Sodium Chloride, Glycerine, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Caramel, Stearoxypropyl Dimethylamine, Propylene Glycol, C14-28 Isoalkyl Acid, C14-28 Alkyl Acid, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Stearyl Alcohol, Methylisothiazolinone, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool
Made in the E.U.
- Directions: Gently massage into wet hair, lather and rinse well. For optimal moisturisation, follow with Sheer Blonde Highlight Activating Conditioner.
- Safe for use on natural or colour-treated hair and for use on highlights & lowlights.
- Kao (UK) Limited,
- London,
- EC1A 2DY.
- For further information, visit www.johnfrieda.co.uk or call 0800 652 1496 or 1800 947 180 (IRE)
250ml ℮
