Solidarnosc Plums In Chocolate Naleczowska 190G
- Candied Plum in Cocoa Cream Covered Chocolate (40%).
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 190g
Candied plums 37% (Plums, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Palm Fat, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (2%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Flavourings
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Keep in a cool and dry place
- Despite the biggest efforts concerning quality control, the product may contain pits or its parts.
- Colian sp. z o.o.,
- ul. Zdrojowa 1,
- 62-860 Opatówek,
- Poland.
- www.colian.pl
190g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1821 kJ / 434 kcal
|Fat
|18 g
|of which saturates
|11 g
|Carbohydrate
|62 g
|of which sugars
|60 g
|Protein
|3.6 g
|Salt
|0.04 g
