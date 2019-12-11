By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Solidarnosc Plums In Chocolate Naleczowska 190G

Solidarnosc Plums In Chocolate Naleczowska 190G
£ 3.00
£1.58/100g

Product Description

  • Candied Plum in Cocoa Cream Covered Chocolate (40%).
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

Candied plums 37% (Plums, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Palm Fat, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (2%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Keep in a cool and dry place

Warnings

  • Despite the biggest efforts concerning quality control, the product may contain pits or its parts.

Name and address

  • Colian sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Zdrojowa 1,
  • 62-860 Opatówek,
  • Poland.

Net Contents

190g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 1821 kJ / 434 kcal
Fat 18 g
of which saturates 11 g
Carbohydrate 62 g
of which sugars 60 g
Protein 3.6 g
Salt 0.04 g

Safety information

Despite the biggest efforts concerning quality control, the product may contain pits or its parts.

