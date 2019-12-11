Solidarnosc Golden Cherry Chocolates In Liqueur 190G

Very thick chocolate
The chocolate is very thick and I just didn't like it. I expected them to taste like other Cherry Brandy liqueurs that I've had in the past but I couldn't even taste any alcohol in these. Bought 2 boxes, ate a few and gave the rest away!
YUMMI, my friend who visits does not drink, but cant stop eating them, love them when they are on offer.
The alcohol content had a strange effect on me
I Really enjoyed these in fact i enjoyed them too much , being a non drinker of alcohol they had a strange effect on me so i will not be eating them again but my other half will he is a very boozy person .
absolutely gorgeous !!!
Oh my... bought a bag to try - sooo yummy !!! and friend agreed. ate the lot in one go!! crisp dark chocolate with whole cherry inside, full of liqueur (30%). I've had similar chocolates before but smaller. these are pretty big and you get a large amount of alcohol. I'm English and I have to say these Polish chocolates are absolutely gorgeous. so much flavour !!! defo 5*
Amazing
So good I love them