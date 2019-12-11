By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Solidarnosc Golden Cherry Chocolates In Liqueur 190G

Solidarnosc Golden Cherry Chocolates In Liqueur 190G
£ 3.00
£1.58/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Alcoholized Cherry (8.5%) and Liqueur (35.5%) Filled Chocolates
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Cherries, Cocoa Butter, Alcohol (5%), Cherry Juice Concentrate, Whole Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Humectants (Citric Acid, Invertase), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May contain Eggs

Storage

Keep in a cool and dry place

Warnings

  • Despite the best efforts to control the quality of production, cherry may contain a pit.

Name and address

  • Colian sp. z o.o.,
  • Ul. Zdrojowa 1,
  • 62-860 Opatówek,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • www.colian.pl

Net Contents

190g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 1909 kJ / 457 kcal
Fat 22 g
of which saturates 14 g
Carbohydrate 50 g
of which sugars 43 g
Protein 3.8 g
Salt 0.02g

Safety information

Despite the best efforts to control the quality of production, cherry may contain a pit.

Very thick chocolate

2 stars

The chocolate is very thick and I just didn't like it. I expected them to taste like other Cherry Brandy liqueurs that I've had in the past but I couldn't even taste any alcohol in these. Bought 2 boxes, ate a few and gave the rest away!

YUMMI, my friend who visits does not drink, but ca

5 stars

YUMMI, my friend who visits does not drink, but cant stop eating them, love them when they are on offer.

The alcohol content had a strange effect on me

5 stars

I Really enjoyed these in fact i enjoyed them too much , being a non drinker of alcohol they had a strange effect on me so i will not be eating them again but my other half will he is a very boozy person .

absolutely gorgeous !!!

5 stars

Oh my... bought a bag to try - sooo yummy !!! and friend agreed. ate the lot in one go!! crisp dark chocolate with whole cherry inside, full of liqueur (30%). I've had similar chocolates before but smaller. these are pretty big and you get a large amount of alcohol. I'm English and I have to say these Polish chocolates are absolutely gorgeous. so much flavour !!! defo 5*

Amazing

5 stars

So good I love them

