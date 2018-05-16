Urban Fruit Raspberry 90G

Product Description
- Gently Baked Raspberries
- How to Make a Raspberry Urban
- 1 Sustainable Farming
- Grown by a farming collective
- Only the ripest fruit is picked
- 100% waste free*
- 2 100% fruit
- 3 Fruit on the move
- *at source
- Gently baked at low temperatures to maintain nutrients & juiciness
- 1 per 30g - 1 of your 5 a day
- No sulphites
- High in fibre
- Gluten free
- Vegan friendly
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 90G
Information
Ingredients
Raspberries, Apple Juice Concentrate, Rice Flour
Preparation and Usage
- How to enjoy an urban fruit raspberry
- Straight from the pack
- In breakfast, dessert or baked goods
- Pre/post workout
Name and address
- Urban Fruit,
- PO Box 73589,
- London,
- SE1P 5FP.
Return to
- Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @urbanfruituk
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|1218
|(kcal)
|291
|Fat
|0.2g
|- of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|67g
|- of which sugars
|58g
|Fibre
|6.1g
|Protein
|2.0g
|Salt
|0g
