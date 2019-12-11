By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sunny Apricot & Mango 6X18g

Sunny Apricot & Mango 6X18g
£ 2.00
£1.86/100g

Offer

Each 18g serving contains
  Energy232kJ 55kcal
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1288kJ

Product Description

  Dried Apricots and Mango
  • To find out more about our products visit:
  • www.whitworths.co.uk
  No added sugar
  Real fruit pieces
  The delicious lunchbox snack that kids'll love
  Suitable for vegetarians
  Pack size: 108g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Apricots (60%) (Apricots, Rice Flour), Mango (40%) (Mango, Citric Acid), Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide

Allergy Information

  Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Product of more than one country. Packed in Turkey

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 servings

Name and address

  Whitworths Limited,
  Orchard House,
  Irthlingborough,
  Northants,
  NN9 5DB.

Return to

  • Customer Care,
  • Whitworths Limited,
  • Orchard House,
  • Irthlingborough,
  • Northants,
  • NN9 5DB.
  Got a question or some feedback?
  Call us on 01933 654340

Net Contents

6 x 18g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 18g Serving
Energy 1288kJ232kJ
-304kcal55kcal
Fat 0.5g0.1g
of which saturates 0.0g0.0g
Carbohydrate 70.9g12.8g
of which sugars**51.8g9.3g
Fibre 5.3g1.0g
Protein 1.3g0.2g
Salt 0.1g0.02g
**Contains naturally occuring sugars--
This pack contains 6 servings--

