Sb Enhancing Conditioner Brighting Conditioner 250Ml
Product Description
- Sheer Blonde Brightening Conditioner
- Moisture and brighten your blonde hair. The enhancing formula of our Brightening Conditioner hydrates hair and reveals a full spectrum of blonde tones.
- Product packaging may vary
- Highlight activating
- Brightens & smoothes for glistening blonde
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Behenamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Cetyl Esters, Stearyl Alcohol, Caprylyl Methicone, Lactic Acid, Parfum, Benzoic Acid, Benzyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Palmitate, Disodium EDTA, Stearoxypropyl Dimethylamine, C14-28 Isoalkyl Acid, Glycine, Distearyldimonium Chloride, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Malic Acid, C14-28 Alkyl Acid, Propylene Glycol, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Limonene, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal
Produce of
Made in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Smooth throughout wet hair after shampooing with Sheer Blonde Highlight Activating Brightening Shampoo, then rinse well. Use daily for optimal highlight activation.
- Non-Colour Depositing Safe for use on natural or colour-treated hair and for use on highlights & lowlights.
Name and address
- Kao (UK) Limited,
- London,
- EC1A 2DY.
Return to
- For further information, visit www.johnfrieda.co.uk or call 0800 652 1496 or 1800 947 180 (IRE)
- Kao (UK) Limited,
- London,
- EC1A 2DY.
Net Contents
250ml ℮
