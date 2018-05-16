Wawel Fresh & Fruity Filled Jellies 280G

Product Description
- Filled (12%) jellies.
- Pack size: 280g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Gelling Agent: Pectins, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Natural Flavouring, Fruit Juices 1, 2% from Fruit Juice Concentrates (Pineapple, Lemon, Raspberry, Orange), Plant Extracts (Paprika, Stinging Nettle, Spinach, Turmeric), Black Carrot Juice Concentrate
Allergy Information
- Product may contain Soya, Peanuts and Milk
Storage
Keep cool and dry
Produce of
Made in Poland
Name and address
- Wawel SA,
- ul. Władysława Warneńczyka 14,
- 30-520 Kraków,
- Polska.
Return to
- www.wawel.com.pl
- opinie@wawel.com.pl
Net Contents
280g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g:
|Energy:
|1349 kJ/ 318 kcal
|Fat:
|0 g
|of which saturates:
|0 g
|Carbohydrate:
|78 g
|of which sugars:
|63 g
|Protein:
|0 g
|Salt:
|0,25 g
