Tesco Pitted Green Olives With Chilli 70G

Yum
These are amazing for the price. I love them so much. Not too salty or oily and great for adding to pasta salad.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 855kJ / 208kcal
INGREDIENTS: Green Olives, Olive Oil, Salt, Chilli Flakes, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Thyme.
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 week and by date shown.
Produced in Spain
4 Servings
70g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|855kJ / 208kcal
|154kJ / 37kcal
|Fat
|21.0g
|3.8g
|Saturates
|3.8g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|2.0g
|0.4g
|Sugars
|2.0g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|1.4g
|0.3g
|Salt
|2.6g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
