Tesco Pitted Green Olives With Red Peppers

£ 0.80
£1.15/100g
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy154kJ 37kcal
    2%
  • Fat3.8g
    5%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 855kJ / 208kcal

Product Description

  • Pitted green olives with roasted red pepper and herbs.
  • Hand Picked. From Manzanilla olive groves nurtured by trusted farmers Working with our selected Spanish farmers, we nurture our olive groves throughout the year. Our olives are picked by hand to ensure they reach you in best possible condition.
  • Pack size: 70g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Green Olives, Pimento, Olive Oil, Salt, Herbs (Oregano, Garlic, Cayenne Pepper, Savory, Basil, Marjoram, Rosemary), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 week and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

70g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy855kJ / 208kcal154kJ / 37kcal
Fat21.0g3.8g
Saturates3.8g0.7g
Carbohydrate2.0g0.4g
Sugars2.0g0.4g
Fibre2.5g0.5g
Protein1.4g0.3g
Salt2.6g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Great with pre-dinner drinks

4 stars

Long shelf life so useful store cupboard item.

