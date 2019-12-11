By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Heinz Ketchup 50% Less Sugar 435G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Heinz Ketchup 50% Less Sugar 435G
£ 1.50
£0.35/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Tomato Ketchup with Sugar and Sweetener.
  • 50% LESS SUGAR & SALT*
  • *CONTAINS 50% LESS SUGAR AND 50% LESS SALT THAN THE REGULAR HEINZ TOMATO KETCHUP.
  • It's our sun ripened tomatoes, along with our passion & knowledge that give our recipe its unique flavour. Now you can enjoy the unmistakable taste of Heinz Tomato Ketchup with 50% less sugar & 50% less salt.
  • NO ARTIFICIAL SWEETENERS.
  • No artificial colours.
  • No artificial flavours.
  • No artificial preservatives.
  • Sweetener from natural source.
  • Kosher.
  • Pack size: 435g

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (174g per 100g Tomato Ketchup), Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Spice and Herb Extracts (contain Celery), Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides), Spice

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery

Storage

After opening keep refrigerated.

Preparation and Usage

  • Before use, open cap and remove foil.
  • SHAKE WELL BEFORE USE.

Number of uses

Servings per bottle - 29

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL,
  • United Kingdom.
  • www.heinz.eu
  • UK Careline 0800 5285757
  • (ROI 1800 995311)

Net Contents

435g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer (15g)
Energy 271 kJ41 kJ
-64 kcal10 kcal
Fat 0.1g0g
-of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 12g1.8g
-of which sugars 11g1.7g
Protein 1.4g0.2g
Salt 0.90g0.14g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Hellmann's Light Squeezy Mayonnaise 750Ml

£ 2.00
£0.27/100ml

Offer

Hellmann's Real Squeezy Mayonnaise 430Ml

£ 2.25
£0.52/100ml

Hp Top Down Brown Sauce 450G

£ 2.30
£0.51/100g

Hellmann's Real Squeezy Mayonnaise 750Ml

£ 2.00
£0.27/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here