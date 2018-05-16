Maynards Bassetts Allsort Liquorice 400G

Product Description
- Liquorice allsorts.
- The Original Allsorts.
- In 1899, when accident-prone Salesman Charlie Thompson tripped up, he mixed up all the different sweets he was carrying, creating the weird and wonderful mix of sweets that we know and love today as Maynards Bassetts Liquorice Allsorts. Just as delicious as ever, our luscious Liquorice Allsorts are made only with natural colours & flavours.
- Contents may vary
- A wonderful mix of Liquorice Allsorts sweets that we all know and love
- Just as delicious as ever, these Liquorice Allsorts are made only with natural colours and flavours
- This extra large 400g bag is perfect for sharing with friends and family
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Molasses, Glucose Syrup (contains Sulphites), Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Desiccated Coconut, Starch, Gelatine, Colours (Plain Caramel, Beetroot Red, Curcumin, Vegetable Carbon, Paprika Extract, Anthocyanins, Lutein), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Liquorice Extract, Flavourings, Vegetable Oils (Palm Kernel, Coconut, Sunflower), Caramel Sugar Syrup, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Concentrated Vegetable Extract (Spirulina)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Maynards Bassetts products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1525 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|360 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|4.4 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|3.8 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|77 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|62 g
|90 g
|Protein
|2.7 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.09 g
|6 g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
