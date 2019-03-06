Maynards Bassetts Jelly Babies 400G

really taste the fruit and not to sweet as many ot
really taste the fruit and not to sweet as many others are the more fruty the bettet and 400g good value
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1401 kJ
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Gelatine, Concentrated Fruit Juices** (1 %) (Apple, Lime, Orange, Strawberry, Blackcurrant, Lemon, Raspberry), Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Colours (Anthocyanins, Paprika Extract, Vegetable Carbon, Lutein, Curcumin), **Equivalent to 5.5 % Fruit Juice
Store in a cool, dry place.
Approx. 60 sweets per bag
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 4 sweets (26.4 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1401 kJ
|370 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|330 kcal
|87 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|<0.1 g
|<0.1 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|<0.1 g
|<0.1 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|78 g
|21 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|74 g
|20 g
|90 g
|Protein
|3.5 g
|0.9 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.02 g
|<0.01 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
