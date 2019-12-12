Mountain Dew Citrus Blast Soft Drink 330Ml

- Energy660kJ 158kcal8%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars43g48%
- Salt0.07g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 200kJ/48kcal
Product Description
- Carbonated Citrus Flavoured Soft Drink
- Pack size: 330ml
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Caffeine, Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Colour (Beta Carotene)
Storage
Best Before - See Base of Can.
Number of uses
330ml can = 1 serving
Distributor address
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 2020,
- Want to get in touch? Call our Consumer Care team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 330ml
|Energy
|200kJ/48kcal
|660kJ/158kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|13g
|43g
|of which Sugars
|13g
|43g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0.02g
|0.07g
