By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Mountain Dew Citrus Blast Soft Drink 330Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Mountain Dew Citrus Blast Soft Drink 330Ml
£ 0.85
£0.26/100ml
This 330ml pack contains:
  • Energy660kJ 158kcal
    8%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars43g
    48%
  • Salt0.07g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 200kJ/48kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated Citrus Flavoured Soft Drink
  • Visit www.facebook.com/mountaindewuk
  • Pack size: 330ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Caffeine, Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Colour (Beta Carotene)

Storage

Best Before - See Base of Can.

Number of uses

330ml can = 1 serving

Distributor address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Return to

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.
  • Want to get in touch? Call our Consumer Care team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml
Energy 200kJ/48kcal660kJ/158kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which Saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 13g43g
of which Sugars 13g43g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 0.02g0.07g
330ml can = 1 serving--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.19
£0.19/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here