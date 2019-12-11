Marmite Flatbreads 140G

- Energy162kJ 39kcal2%
Product Description
- Savoury Flatbreads with Yeast Extract Topped with Cheese
- Crispy flatbreads thoughtfully baked with lots of lovely Marmite® & topped with cheese
- Full on flavour
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- 100% vegetarian
- Pack size: 140g
Information
Ingredients
Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Marmite (18%) (Yeast Extract (contains Barley, Wheat, Oats, Rye), Salt, Vegetable Juice Concentrate, Vitamins (Thiamin, Riboflavin, Niacin, Vitamin B12, Folic Acid), Natural Flavouring (contains Celery)), Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (16%), Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agent: Ammonium Bicarbonate
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight. Once opened, keep in an airtight container and consume within 3 days.For Best Before see base of pack.
Number of uses
Pack contains approximately 15 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Dorset Village Bakery,
- Station Road,
- Stalbridge,
- Dorset,
- DT10 2RN.
Net Contents
140g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Per 9g flatbread
|Energy kJ
|1804kJ
|162kJ
|Energy kcal
|429kcal
|39kcal
|Fat
|12g
|1.1g
|(of which saturates)
|3.7g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|60g
|5.4g
|(of which sugars)
|0.5g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|3.5g
|0.3g
|Protein
|18g
|1.6g
|Salt
|1.9g
|0.2g
