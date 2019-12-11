By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Marmite Flatbreads 140G

Marmite Flatbreads 140G
£ 2.45
£1.75/100g
Typical Values per 9g flatbread
  • Energy162kJ 39kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.5g
    2%
  • Sugars<0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Savoury Flatbreads with Yeast Extract Topped with Cheese
  • Crispy flatbreads thoughtfully baked with lots of lovely Marmite® & topped with cheese
  • Full on flavour
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • 100% vegetarian
  • Pack size: 140g

Information

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Marmite (18%) (Yeast Extract (contains Barley, Wheat, Oats, Rye), Salt, Vegetable Juice Concentrate, Vitamins (Thiamin, Riboflavin, Niacin, Vitamin B12, Folic Acid), Natural Flavouring (contains Celery)), Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (16%), Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agent: Ammonium Bicarbonate

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight. Once opened, keep in an airtight container and consume within 3 days.For Best Before see base of pack.

Number of uses

Pack contains approximately 15 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Dorset Village Bakery,
  • Station Road,
  • Stalbridge,
  • Dorset,
  • DT10 2RN.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee:
  • If for any reason you are not satisfied with this product, please contact
  • Dorset Village Bakery,
  • Station Road,
  • Stalbridge,
  • Dorset,
  • DT10 2RN.
  • Or call 01963 362402 or email marmite@fudges.co.uk

Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gPer 9g flatbread
Energy kJ1804kJ162kJ
Energy kcal429kcal39kcal
Fat 12g1.1g
(of which saturates)3.7g0.3g
Carbohydrate 60g5.4g
(of which sugars)0.5g<0.1g
Fibre 3.5g0.3g
Protein 18g1.6g
Salt 1.9g0.2g
Pack contains approximately 15 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

