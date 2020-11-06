Tesco Plain Chocolate With Zesty Orange 100G

Dairy free & delicious
Delicious and DAIRY FREE WOO
horrible greasy texture. very little orange
NO TASTE OF ORANGE
BOUGHT THIS TO PUT IN A DESSERT I WAS MAKING,COULDNT TASTE THE ORANGE AT ALL.
Disappointing flavour
Deeply disappointing - maybe I had the pack where the 'Zesty Orange' was omitted. Sorry Tesco, won't be buying this again.
Bland
I thought this sounded to good to be true and i was right. Not very zesty at all. The orange flavour is very mild, so much so i had trouble tasting it. For a plain chocolate its fine but it definately needs more orange.
5 stars
Delicious chocolate.
the taste itself is good. but there is no way that
the taste itself is good. but there is no way that this is dark chocolate. not even close. the dark chocolate contains minimum70% of cocoa beans whilst this one contains only 52%.
Great chocolate
Perfect when you're craving orange chocolate. Also, it's vegan.
Lovely chocolate
This is great tasting chocolate made by a renowned chocolatier in Como, Italy. It's good value too - recommended!
boring
i have to say its not zesty, bold nor citrusy its super duper boring