By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Plain Chocolate With Zesty Orange 100G

3.7(20)Write a review
Tesco Plain Chocolate With Zesty Orange 100G
£ 1.00
£1.00/100g
2 squares
  • Energy462kJ 111kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.1g
    10%
  • Saturates4.2g
    21%
  • Sugars9.3g
    10%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2308kJ / 554kcal

Product Description

  • Dark chocolate with orange oil.
  • Rich dark chocolate brightened with a burst of citrus
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Orange Oil, Vanilla Extract.

 

Allergy Information

  • Contains soya. May contain almond, cashew, hazelnut, pistachio and milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2308kJ / 554kcal462kJ / 111kcal
Fat35.3g7.1g
Saturates21.2g4.2g
Carbohydrate50.0g10.0g
Sugars46.7g9.3g
Fibre6.9g1.4g
Protein5.7g1.1g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

20 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Dairy free & delicious

5 stars

Delicious and DAIRY FREE WOO

horrible greasy texture. very little orange

1 stars

horrible greasy texture. very little orange

NO TASTE OF ORANGE

3 stars

BOUGHT THIS TO PUT IN A DESSERT I WAS MAKING,COULDNT TASTE THE ORANGE AT ALL.

Disappointing flavour

2 stars

Deeply disappointing - maybe I had the pack where the 'Zesty Orange' was omitted. Sorry Tesco, won't be buying this again.

Bland

2 stars

I thought this sounded to good to be true and i was right. Not very zesty at all. The orange flavour is very mild, so much so i had trouble tasting it. For a plain chocolate its fine but it definately needs more orange.

5 stars

5 stars

Delicious chocolate.

the taste itself is good. but there is no way that

3 stars

the taste itself is good. but there is no way that this is dark chocolate. not even close. the dark chocolate contains minimum70% of cocoa beans whilst this one contains only 52%.

Great chocolate

5 stars

Perfect when you're craving orange chocolate. Also, it's vegan.

Lovely chocolate

4 stars

This is great tasting chocolate made by a renowned chocolatier in Como, Italy. It's good value too - recommended!

boring

3 stars

i have to say its not zesty, bold nor citrusy its super duper boring

1-10 of 20 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Intense Dark Chocolate Bar 100G

£ 1.00
£1.00/100g

Tesco Classic 74% Dark Chocolate 100G

£ 1.00
£1.00/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here