Tesco Plain Bar With Mint 100G

4.5(9)Write a review
Tesco Plain Bar With Mint 100G
£ 1.00
£1.00/100g
2 squares
  • Energy464kJ 111kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.0g
    10%
  • Saturates4.3g
    22%
  • Sugars9.3g
    10%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2322kJ / 557kcal

Product Description

  • Dark chocolate with mint oil (Cocoa solids: 52% minimum)
  • Rich dark chocolate invigorated with a tingle of mint
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Mint Oil, Vanilla Extract.

 

Allergy Information

  • Contains soya. May contain peanuts and nuts and milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Wrap. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2322kJ / 557kcal464kJ / 111kcal
Fat35.2g7.0g
Saturates21.5g4.3g
Carbohydrate50.2g10.0g
Sugars46.5g9.3g
Fibre6.7g1.3g
Protein6.7g1.3g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

9 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

This chocolate is very yummy and I just like eatin

5 stars

This chocolate is very yummy and I just like eating it. Trying to only have 2 squares at a time, but often it's too yummy and I have more.

I love this chocolate, but confused as to why its

5 stars

I love this chocolate, but confused as to why its not vegan as I can't identify any animal ingredients. Please could you let us know why it's only labelled as vegetarian? Thank you

extremely tasty product!

5 stars

extremely tasty product!

Low price but gorgeous

5 stars

Don't think i should be giving away this info incase this choc bar becomes too popular, s'pose it could be unfair tho, if i don't tell ppl how gorgeous it is =)

Yummy and moreish

5 stars

Delicious dark chocolate with minty taste, loved it

Mint chocolate that doesn't cost a mint

4 stars

When you have to cut your costs but will miss your piece of chocolate then consider this. It is a very cool substitute to other more expensive brands. I've switched completely.

I love this served with ice cream I grate it over

5 stars

I love this served with ice cream I grate it over it but remember to put in fridge before grating

Dark chocolate does not need further flavours.

3 stars

You have changed the packaging and allowed the dark own brand 100gr to disappear. Why? Why? This really superb chocolate was one of the finest dark chocolates we have enjoyed. For us it was/is superior to the well known brands. PLEASE put it back on the shelves SOONEST

Yum

4 stars

Really good chocolate, minty flavour is good. Not overly sweet; it's a bit moreish. Great value.

