Tesco Plain Bar With Mint 100G

This chocolate is very yummy and I just like eating it. Trying to only have 2 squares at a time, but often it's too yummy and I have more.
I love this chocolate, but confused as to why its not vegan as I can't identify any animal ingredients. Please could you let us know why it's only labelled as vegetarian? Thank you
extremely tasty product!
Low price but gorgeous
Don't think i should be giving away this info incase this choc bar becomes too popular, s'pose it could be unfair tho, if i don't tell ppl how gorgeous it is =)
Yummy and moreish
Delicious dark chocolate with minty taste, loved it
Mint chocolate that doesn't cost a mint
When you have to cut your costs but will miss your piece of chocolate then consider this. It is a very cool substitute to other more expensive brands. I've switched completely.
I love this served with ice cream I grate it over it but remember to put in fridge before grating
Dark chocolate does not need further flavours.
You have changed the packaging and allowed the dark own brand 100gr to disappear. Why? Why? This really superb chocolate was one of the finest dark chocolates we have enjoyed. For us it was/is superior to the well known brands. PLEASE put it back on the shelves SOONEST
Yum
Really good chocolate, minty flavour is good. Not overly sweet; it's a bit moreish. Great value.