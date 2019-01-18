By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Trebor Mighties Sugar Free Mints 12.5G

Trebor Mighties Sugar Free Mints 12.5G
£ 0.60
£0.48/10g

Offer

Product Description

  • Mint flavour sugar free sweets with sweeteners.
  • Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
  • Contains a source of phenylalanine.
  • Sugar free
  • Pack size: 12.5g
  • Sugar free

Information

Ingredients

Sweeteners (Sorbitol, Aspartame, Sucralose), Anti-Caking Agent (E470b), Flavourings

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see printed date

Warnings

  • WARNING: Closure flap may detach and pose a choking hazard.

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Net Contents

12.6g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:
Energy 981 kJ / 235 kcal
Fat 0.2 g
of which saturates <0.1 g
Carbohydrate 97 g
of which sugars <0.1 g
of which polyols 97 g
Protein 0.4 g
Salt <0.01 g

Safety information

