Trebor Mighties Sugar Free Mints 12.5G
Product Description
- Mint flavour sugar free sweets with sweeteners.
- Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
- Contains a source of phenylalanine.
- Sugar free
- Pack size: 12.5g
Information
Ingredients
Sweeteners (Sorbitol, Aspartame, Sucralose), Anti-Caking Agent (E470b), Flavourings
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see printed date
Warnings
- WARNING: Closure flap may detach and pose a choking hazard.
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
Net Contents
12.6g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g:
|Energy
|981 kJ / 235 kcal
|Fat
|0.2 g
|of which saturates
|<0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|97 g
|of which sugars
|<0.1 g
|of which polyols
|97 g
|Protein
|0.4 g
|Salt
|<0.01 g
Safety information
WARNING: Closure flap may detach and pose a choking hazard.
